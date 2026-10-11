They came back in the regular season to win the AL Central, and now they've come back in the postseason to win the ALDS. The Cleveland Guardians are ALCS-bound thanks to their Game 5 win over the Chicago White Sox at rainy Progressive Field on Saturday (CLE 2, CWS 0). The Guardians are the seventh team in the Wild Card era (since 1995) to come back from down 0-2 in a best-of-five series.

"Anytime you go down 0-2, you can sulk, you can pout," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said prior to Game 5. "And I feel the emotions. It's frustrating, obviously, but it doesn't do myself or anyone good to feel sorry for myself or feel bad for us. We're still in it. We still have a chance."

The Guardians dropped Games 1 and 2 at home before the offense woke up at Rate Field in Chicago. They scored nine runs in Game 3 and another nine runs in Game 4. In Game 5, the Guardians scored just enough to complete the series comeback. They are the first team to erase an 0-2 Division Series deficit since the New York Yankees against Cleveland in the 2017 ALDS.

Starters Sean Burke and Gavin Williams gave us a dandy of a pitching matchup in Game 5. Both teams were hitless through three innings ...

This is the fourth winner-take-all game in postseason history where neither team had a hit through 3 innings, joining: Three other ALDS G5s: 2020 TB NYY 2013 DET OAK 2012 NYY BAL — Sarah Langs (@slangsonsports.bsky.social) October 10, 2026 at 8:55 PM

... and there were two hits total through four innings. The two teams that combined for 12 runs in Game 3 and 14 runs in Game 4 couldn't get into the hit column early in Game 5. The White Sox's best chance to get back into Game 5 came in the sixth inning, when they loaded the bases with two outs. Lefty Erik Sabrowski struck out Munetaka Murakami to escape the jam.

As late as Aug. 16, the White Sox had a 5 ½-game lead in the AL Central, and the Guardians were six games back. From that date forward, Cleveland went an AL-best 25-12, while the White Sox limped to 19-20. The Guardians moved into first place for good on Sept. 16. It was the second straight year they rallied in the second half to steal away the division title.

The White Sox are now 0-2 all-time in winner-take-all postseason games, a shockingly low number of winner-take-all games for a franchise that has been around since 1901. Chicago's only winner-take-all postseason games are Game 3 of the 2020 Wild Card Series against the then-Oakland Athletics, and Game 5 on Saturday. The White Sox lost both.

Here now are three takeaways from Cleveland's historic Game 5 win over the White Sox.

2026 MLB playoff bracket: Schedule, scores as Guardians advance to ALCS with Game 5 win over White Sox Kate Feldman

1. José Ramírez arrived just in time

Jose Ramirez CLE • 3B • #11 2026 regular season BA 0.235 R 71 HR 12 RBI 53 SB 37 View Profile

It was a trying season for Guardians icon José Ramírez, who missed about six weeks with a hamate injury and had his worst offensive season (by a lot) since becoming a regular in 2016. He did finish the regular season strong, though, going 12 for 38 (.316) with three doubles and a home run in his last nine games, and Ramírez has carried that over into the ALDS.

The Guardians reached Game 5 thanks largely to Ramírez, who had multiple hits in Games 3 and 4 in Chicago, and hit for the cycle across the two games (double and triple in Game 3, single and homer in Game 4). In Game 5, Ramírez provided the game's only runs with a golf shot two-run homer in the fourth inning. How did he hit this pitch out?

That's a two-strike pitch, too. Burke threw the chase curveball he wanted to throw, but Ramírez went down and scooped it over the right field wall. Burke executed his pitch! That's just a great hitter doing something most hitters never could.

José Ramírez!! This pitch was 0.74 ft above the ground That is: -lowest pitch he’s homered on in his career, including playoffs -lowest pitch for a postseason homer in MLB under tracking (2008) — Sarah Langs (@slangsonsports.bsky.social) October 10, 2026 at 9:15 PM

As Ramírez goes, so too do the Guardians. It sounds simple, and it is, but the simplest things are often the most true. Ramírez went 0 for 6 in Games 1 and 2, both losses for Cleveland. He then went 5 for 12 with four extra-base hits in Games 3-5, all wins for the Guardians. Your best players must be your best players in October, and Ramírez has rounded into form at the right time.

"It was José Ramírez being José Ramírez in the playoffs," Vogt said about his franchise player after Game 4.

2. Big Rig's big game

Gavin Williams CLE • SP • #32 ALDS Game 5 vs. White Sox IP 5.2 H 1 R 0 BB 2 K 12 View Profile

I'm not sure you could draw up a worse on-paper matchup for the White Sox. Chicago's offense had baseball's fifth-highest strikeout rate during the regular season, while Williams, aka Big Rig, led the American League in strikeouts and had the game's third-highest strikeout rate. This was the big question coming into the ALDS: Could the White Sox get the bat on the ball?

In Game 5, the answer was no. Williams struck out 12 batters in 5 ⅔ shutout innings, tying Charles Nagy's franchise postseason single-game strikeout record. At one point, Williams retired 10 straight batters, including seven via strikeout. The White Sox missed with 22 of their 50 swings against him for a preposterous 44% whiff rate. The MLB average was 25.1% this season.

Keep in mind that Williams closed out Game 4 on Thursday. It was only one inning and 18 pitches, which is tantamount to a between-starts bullpen session, but still, it's postseason intensity and Williams had never come out of the bullpen as a professional. If there was a carry-over effect into Game 5, it would have been understandable. Instead, Williams dominated.

"The body feels good right now," Williams said about his Game 4 bullpen appearance during the off-day Friday. "It's just a normal day really. I throw a pen (two days before a start) and everybody knows it. There's nothing different. Just being able to fill the mound in a game-like situation is even better at that point."

It wasn't until Kyle Teel poked a two-out single in the sixth that Chicago got into the hit column against Williams. The White Sox struck out 21 times in Game 5 and 75 times -- 75! -- across the five-game series. That obliterates the Division Series record. Never before had a team struck out more than 64 times in the best-of-five Division Series.

3. Cleveland's pitching is a bit of a mess

The Guardians certainly won't go into the ALCS with a well-rested pitching staff. Such is life when you play the full five games in the ALDS. Parker Messick and Williams won't be able to start until Games 2 and 3, respectively. Game 1 could go to Foster Griffin, but he warmed up with intent in Game 5. Cleveland could be looking at a bullpen game in Game 1 of the ALCS.

The bullpen has been overworked, too. Closer Cade Smith threw two innings in Game 3, one inning in Game 4, and 1 ⅔ innings in Game 5. He will go into the ALCS having pitched in three of the previous five days. The same goes for setup man Hunter Gaddis. Pitching-wise, the Guardians will be behind the 8-ball to begin the ALCS. They worked their entire staff hard in the ALDS.

Up next

For the Guardians, it's the ALCS. They'll take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League pennant. That series begins Monday at Tropicana Field. The White Sox, meanwhile, will go home for the winter after a bitterly disappointing end to an otherwise smashing success of a season. For the first time in years, the arrow is pointing up on the South Side.