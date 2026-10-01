The 2026 Major League Baseball postseason continued on Wednesday with a quartet of Wild Card Series Game 2s. Since the opening round of the playoffs is a best-of-three affair, all four games were elimination games for the teams that lost Tuesday's Game 1s.

Here are the final scores and schedule for Wednesday's wall-to-wall playoff action so far:

To sum up all the Wild Card Series Game 2 action, we're here to declare a winner and loser from each of the four games. You can find those authoritative and inarguable declarations just below.

Winner: Alec Bohm, Phillies

Extra-innings go-ahead home run keeps Phillies alive

There's a lot to choose from when it comes to winners in this white-knuckled affair. There's Cristopher Sánchez and his yeomanlike start, there's Bryce Harper's redemption act, there's Kyle Schwarber's comeback-launching homer, and there's Andrew Painter's three innings of scoreless relief in his postseason debut. In the end, though, we must go with Bohm.

Earlier in the game, Bohm helped turn a couple of crucial double plays, including this one in the sixth that turned out to be essential to the Phillies' survival:

Bohm also made a couple of nice scoops, as he continues to adapt quite well to first base duty. All of that, though, was prelude to Bohm's big moment in the top of the 10th.

With two outs and the game tied 3-3, Bohm stepped in against dominating rookie reliever Didier Fuentes. With the count 1-1, Fuentes confronted Bohm with a 99.4 mph fastball at the top of the zone and on the inner half. Let's roll tape:

That's a go-ahead opposite-field home run on a pitch that doesn't really lend itself to driving it oppo. It's also the first home run that Fuentes has allowed to a right-handed batter all year.

That turned out to be the winning run and, thanks to Bohm and so many others, the Phillies forced a decisive Game 3.

Loser: Braves bullpen

After dominant Tyler Mahle start, relievers can't hang on

Braves starter and deadline addition Tyler Mahle rebounded from a 23-pitch first inning to twirl a gem. After seven strong innings, he handed the bullpen a 3-1 lead and an 86.5% chance of closing out the series and advancing to the NLDS to face the Dodgers. Instead, the bullpen couldn't protect the lead.

Lefty Dylan Lee, who didn't allow a home run to a left-handed batter during the regular season, permitted back-to-back homers to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the eighth. Harper's blast tied the game. He recorded just two outs. Raisel Iglesias did his job, but then in the 10th, Didier Fuentes allowed that unlikely home run to Bohm. In all, Braves relievers in Game 2 allowed three runs on five hits in three innings of work. That's not good enough, especially when the Braves got such a stellar start from someone not named Chris Sale.

Winner: The Garrett Crochet trade

Kyle Teel and Chase Meidroth helped send the White Sox to a series sweep

Thanks to the players acquired in the Garrett Crochet trade, the White Sox have reached the ALDS before Crochet did with the Red Sox. Catcher Kyle Teel and second baseman Chase Meidroth, two players involved in that trade, drove in four of Chicago's seven runs in their Game 2 win. They went 4 for 8 with a homer. (A third member of that trade, Braden Montgomery, went 0 for 4.)

Teel opened the scoring with an RBI single as the game's second batter. Then, in the top of the sixth, Meidroth gave the ChiSox some much-needed breathing room with a long and loud three-run homer. Bryan Abreu hanged it and Meidroth banged it.

The three key players the White Sox received in the Crochet trade -- Meidroth, Montgomery, Teel -- went a combined 9 for 21 with 6 RBI in the Wild Card Series. It is not the transformative haul that, say, the Nationals received for Juan Soto, but the White Sox did very well for themselves in the Crochet deal. They landed three regulars who are already making an impact in October.

Chicago's Game 2 win sets up an AL Central grudge match with the Guardians in the ALDS. This is the first time the White Sox have won a postseason round since their 2005 World Series win. The franchise's last two series-clinchers were played in Houston.

Loser: Hunter Brown

Would-be ace couldn't make it out of the first

We have plenty of options here. The entire Astros team for complaining about the crowd. Possible American League MVP Yordan Alvarez for his Wild Card Series no-show (1 for 8). Yainer Diaz, Isaac Paredes, and Christian Walker for their disappearing acts. Everything about the Game 1 bullpen game. There are plenty of losers in Houston and plenty of blame to go around for their quick postseason exit.

The biggest loser, though? Hunter Brown, the supposed Astros ace who failed to get out of the first inning with his team's season on the line in Game 2. Brown faced nine batters and went double, single, error, strikeout, single, single, single, strikeout, wild pitch, walk, showers. He was charged with four runs and needed 36 pitches to get two outs. Yuck.

The Astros simply did not have enough pitching going into the postseason. Their Game 1 bullpen game was out of necessity, not strategy. Brown is supposed to be Houston's rock. His starts needed to be Win Day. Instead, he turned in not necessarily his worst start as a big leaguer (April 11, 2024, was pretty bad), but his most consequential. A letdown all the way around.

About the only Astro who doesn't qualify as a loser in the Wild Card Series is Peter Lambert, who threw three innings and 48 pitches on two days' rest in Game 2 to give the offense a chance to get back into the game after Brown's quick exit. That came after Lambert threw two innings and 41 pitches on Sunday, also on two days' rest. He gave the Astros everything he could.