2026 MLB trade deadline: Live updates, news, rumors on Tarik Skubal, Mets fire sale, more during final weekend

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Any front office executives awake? Anyone?

We're officially in the final weekend ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, set for Monday at 6 p.m., and almost no moves have been made. The Red Sox acquired Curtis Mead in a trade with the Nationals for Connelly Early, only to lose Mead to injury almost immediately. The Twins, meanwhile, picked up reliever A.J. Minter from the Mets and starter Dean Kremer from the Orioles. Other than that, it's been a whole lot of nothing.

Much of that is because the muddled standings, both in divisions and the wild-card races, mean almost every team is a buyer and the obvious sellers (the Mets, Cardinals, Giants, Angels and a few others) have all the leverage. They don't have to jump on a deal if they think there's something better out there.

Then there's the Tarik Skubal of it all. A trade of the Tigers' ace and back-to-back Cy Young winner seems inevitable at this point, but Detroit is in no rush. Will they send him to the Dodgers, who need pitching help and have a stockpile of top prospects from which to trade, as they seek out a third straight World Series title? The Cubs have made their intentions well-known. Can the small-market Brewers offer a big enough package to woo the Tigers and put together a star-studded 1-2 punch with Jacob Misiorowski? What about the even smaller-market Rays, who are clinging to the AL East lead?

Dozens of other trade candidates, including Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Taylor Ward, Dustin May, Zach Neto and Casey Mize, will move over the next three days. Follow along with CBS Sports as we keep up with all the latest moves and rumors.