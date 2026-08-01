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2026 MLB trade deadline: Live updates, news, rumors on Tarik Skubal, Mets fire sale, more during final weekend

The trade deadline is set for Monday at 6 p.m. and there's plenty of wheeling and dealing left to be done

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Any front office executives awake? Anyone?

We're officially in the final weekend ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, set for Monday at 6 p.m., and almost no moves have been made. The Red Sox acquired Curtis Mead in a trade with the Nationals for Connelly Early, only to lose Mead to injury almost immediately. The Twins, meanwhile, picked up reliever A.J. Minter from the Mets and starter Dean Kremer from the Orioles. Other than that, it's been a whole lot of nothing.

Much of that is because the muddled standings, both in divisions and the wild-card races, mean almost every team is a buyer and the obvious sellers (the Mets, Cardinals, Giants, Angels and a few others) have all the leverage. They don't have to jump on a deal if they think there's something better out there.

Then there's the Tarik Skubal of it all. A trade of the Tigers' ace and back-to-back Cy Young winner seems inevitable at this point, but Detroit is in no rush. Will they send him to the Dodgers, who need pitching help and have a stockpile of top prospects from which to trade, as they seek out a third straight World Series title? The Cubs have made their intentions well-known. Can the small-market Brewers offer a big enough package to woo the Tigers and put together a star-studded 1-2 punch with Jacob Misiorowski? What about the even smaller-market Rays, who are clinging to the AL East lead?

Dozens of other trade candidates, including Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Taylor Ward, Dustin May, Zach Neto and Casey Mize, will move over the next three days. Follow along with CBS Sports as we keep up with all the latest moves and rumors.

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The hottest trade deadline need

Teams are often reluctant to introduce new catchers into the mix midseason, as their working relationship with pitchers is paramount. That's not stopping several clubs this year, as the Yankees, Rays, Red Sox, Rangers, White Sox and maybe even Dodgers are all looking, according to the New York Post.

The Rockies' Hunter Goodman, who is under control for three more seasons, is the gem of the deadline, but that means his asking price will be correspondingly astronomical. The Orioles are being "open-minded" about moving on from Adley Rutschman, president of baseball operations Mike Elias conceded on Friday, and others, including the Mets' Luis Torrens, the Marlins' Liam Hicks and the Athletics' Jonah Heim, may be available.

Kate Feldman
August 1, 2026, 1:40 PM
Aug. 01, 2026, 9:40 am EDT
 
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Twins upgrade rotation

The Twins, the busiest team of the deadline so far (a remarkably low bar), made their second trade overnight Friday, picking up starter Dean Kremer from the Orioles in exchange for minor-league outfielder Jhomnardo Reyes. No one is mistaking Kremer for an ace, but the veteran pitcher was solid for Baltimore last year and, perhaps more importantly, threw 171 ⅔ innings around an injury that caused him to miss nearly six weeks. This year, he's 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA in 36 innings.

"He's a guy that over the last couple of years has done a really good job," manager Derek Shelton said after Friday's game. "I know he had the quad strain early in the year. He's had a couple tough outings. But, I think as we've talked about, we like the stuff. I think we think there's some ways forward."

Minnesota surged back above .500 with a win Friday night, good enough to put them in contention in the AL Central. They added reliever A.J. Minter from the Mets earlier in the week.

Kate Feldman
August 1, 2026, 1:30 PM
Aug. 01, 2026, 9:30 am EDT
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