The MLB All-Star Game is returning to Wrigley Field. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, will host the 2027 All-Star Game. It will be the fourth All-Star Game played at Wrigley and the first since 1990. The Friendly Confines also hosted the 1947 and 1962 Midsummer Classics.

"I applaud the Ricketts family, the entire Cubs organization, the city of Chicago and the Chicago Sports Commission for presenting an impressive vision for 2027 All-Star Week," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday.

"The hard work put in to transform all of Wrigleyville into an outstanding destination deserves to be celebrated and shared on a national stage. We look forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic back to historic Wrigley Field and working alongside the Cubs, city and state officials, and the local organizing group to bring an extraordinary experience to the baseball fans of Chicago. Most importantly, Major League Baseball and its partners will leave behind a lasting impact on the communities across Chicago through the meaningful initiatives of the All-Star Legacy program."

Opened in 1914, Wrigley Field is baseball's second oldest ballpark behind only Fenway Park in Boston. Fenway opened in 1912. Wrigley has been renovated many times over the years, including upgrades to the player facilities and scoreboards in the mid-2010s.

When Wrigley Field hosted the 1990 All-Star festivities, the wind was blowing in during the Home Run Derby, and the eight players combined to hit five home runs in the event. The late Ryne Sandberg, a hometown Cubs player, won it with three homers. The American League defeated the National League 2-0 in the All-Star Game that year.

The 2026 All-Star Game will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Athletics have not hosted an All-Star Game since 1987. That is the longest active drought. Chances are, MLB is waiting until the team's new ballpark in Las Vegas is ready to give the A's an All-Star Game.

Rogers Centre in Toronto, home of the Blue Jays, has not hosted an All-Star Game since 1991. That is the second longest drought behind the A's. The Blue Jays recently completed a massive $400 million renovation of Rogers Centre and are a good bet to host an All-Star Game in the late 2020s or early 2030s.