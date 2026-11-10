Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle and Reds slugger Sal Stewart were named the 2026 Rookies of the Year on Monday night. McGonigle was the wire-to-wire leader for the award despite a stacked American League rookie class. In the National League, Stewart edged out Mets outfielder Carson Benge and Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt, both of whom had excellent rookie campaigns.

No award gets you excited about the future the way Rookie of the Year does. It's a young player being recognized for his greatness, and great young players are what sports hopes are built on. With that in mind, here's a look ahead at the 2027 rookie class and, more importantly, who could be in the running for the 2027 Rookie of the Year awards.

2026 MLB Rookie of the Year: Tigers' Kevin McGonigle, Reds' Sal Stewart win BBWAA awards Matt Snyder

American League

Anderson made his debut in late August and gave the Mariners seven solid starts, though he remains rookie-eligible because he did not exceed the rookie limits of 50 innings or 45 days of service time. Anderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 Draft, is arguably the best pitching prospect in the game and is likely to have a rotation spot on Opening Day, which figures to boost his Rookie of the Year case. Add in a pitcher-friendly home ballpark, and Anderson is the super early favorite for the award. He had 167 strikeouts against only 22 walks in 129 innings between MLB and the minors in 2026.

One of the best prospects in the minors, Arias nearly made his MLB debut in September, but the Red Sox opted against it. He authored a .323/.400/.557 line with 25 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2026, including a .331/.388/.506 line in 42 games at Triple-A as a 20-year-old. Trevor Story is entering the final year of his contract and has been healthy and productive at the same time once in the last four years. Arias likely gives Boston a better chance to win right now and I would not be surprised to see them turn the shortstop reins over to the youngster early next season. Early as in April.

Like Anderson, Jenkins made his MLB debut in late August, yet his rookie eligibility remains intact going into 2027. He had a rough go of it in the majors, slashing .226/.293/.393 in 26 games with the Twins, though his contact rates and plate discipline were impressive. Jenkins will turn only 22 in February and he is not the first top prospect to have a rough 26 games to begin his big-league career, nor will he be the last. There might be more growing pains to come next season, but Minnesota figures to give Jenkins a long runway to work through them. His 2027 could look like Benge's 2026, meaning sluggish early and sensational late.

National League

It was only 11 games (plus four pinch-hitting appearances in the postseason), but gosh, De Paula was so impressive during his big-league debut. He's a precocious hitter with tremendous strike zone knowledge (13 walks and five strikeouts), and also some serious hard-hit ability. The biggest obstacle standing between De Paula and next year's Rookie of the Year award is playing time. Shohei Ohtani is locked in at DH and Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker aren't going anywhere. The Dodgers will have to either trade or bench Teoscar Hernández to get De Paula into the lineup. It would be worth it. The Yordan Alvarez comps De Paula got in the minors don't seem so insane now.

The Brewers are the World Series champions and they also have arguably the best farm system in the game with the consensus No. 1 prospect in Made. Still only 19, Made performed admirably in a full season at Double-A this year, and he's currently playing very well against grown men in the Dominican Winter League. He figures to open next season in Triple-A, with a May or June promotion to Milwaukee in the cards. That could put Made at a disadvantage in the Rookie of the Year race. Either way, it's only a matter of time until the defending champions add the game's best prospect to their lineup, presumably at third base.

At 20 years and 121 days, Salas became the youngest catcher to ever appear in a postseason game in Game 2 of this year's Wild Card Series. He started three of San Diego's six postseason games after making his MLB debut in September, and it seems likely Salas will take over as their starting backstop next season. I think he's a longshot Rookie of the Year candidate simply because it's really hard to be a rookie catcher, and next year Salas will be the youngest regular catcher since Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez in 1991. Still, Salas is a special defender with promising offensive chops.

International candidates

Several prominent Japanese veterans will make their way to MLB via the posting system this offseason. We don't know where they will sign yet, but the rules say these players will be Rookie of the Year-eligible regardless of their age or years of experience in Japan, so we're going to include them here.

MLB free agency: Six international players to know for the 2026-27 offseason Mike Axisa

3B Teruaki Sato

We ranked Sato as the best position player free agent on the market this offseason. Japan's reigning Triple Crown winner has tremendous left-handed power. We're talking legitimate 30-homer upside. Sato does swing and miss a bunch, though, and he's an aggressive hitter who's unlikely to walk as much as Munetaka Murakami, which could hold him back at the plate. Add in questionable defense at the hot corner and it's unclear exactly how much impact Sato will have in the big leagues. Bottom line though, guys with 30-homer power will always be in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

RHP Kaima Taira

Taira, our No. 19 free agent, is destined to be a fan favorite given his fire hydrant build (5-foot-8 and 220 lbs.) and bat-missing fastball. He gets close to seven feet of extension down the mound despite his height, creating a unique release window and an "upshoot" effect on his fastball. Taira started for the Seibu Lions in 2026 after spending 2024 and 2025 in the bullpen. I assume the team that signs him will give him a chance to start next year. If he winds up in relief, Taira has the stuff and gumption to get high-leverage outs in the late innings.