53-year-old Rafael Palmeiro and his son will be playing for the same baseball team

We've known for some time that former Rangers and Orioles slugger Rafael Palmeiro, despite being 53 years of age, has been angling to revive his playing career. You'll perhaps recall this bit of audio-visual evidence from earlier this year ...

Good to be back in the cage again. The comeback is real. pic.twitter.com/uA8FMjyTjv — Rafael Palmeiro (@Rafael_Palmeiro) January 5, 2018

Quite understandably, he found no takers at the major-league level, but now it does appear that Palmeiro will be playing baseball again soon. Here's the news straight from the mouths of the independent-league Cleburne Railroaders ...

The Cleburne Railroaders have signed former Major League great Rafael Palmeiro and his son Patrick Palmeiro, the club announced Wednesday.

Yep, that's not one Palmeiro but two. For what it's worth, the Palmeiro men also played one game together as members of the indy-league Sugar Land Skeeters back in 2015. Patrick also has spent some time in affiliated ball as part of the White Sox organization.

As for the elder Palmeiro, he's one of just five players in MLB history with at least 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. Of course, he's been locked out of the Hall of Fame because he for tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2005 after vehemently denying any steroid usage during a congressional hearing earlier that year. Palmiero was suspended by Major League Baseball, the Orioles cut ties soon after, and he never appeared in the majors again.

The indy leagues, though, are nothing if not open to novelty acts. If he wants to play baseball at age 53 and someone's willing to let him, hey, why not.