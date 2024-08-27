Joel Embiid is one of the more beloved athletes to play in Philadelphia in recent years. On Monday, he had a chance to check out another former MVP in Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper.

Harper recorded a walk-off single in the 10th inning to plate Kyle Schwarber and help the Phillies come from behind to defeat the Houston Astros, 3-2. While the action was unfolding, Embiid caught it all on video as he was recording Harper's clutch at-bat on his phone.

Embiid was sitting behind home plate and had quite the view for Harper's big knock. The Philadelphia 76ers star even posted his video to his Instagram story.

This is certainly an example of one MVP showing his admiration for another and enjoying every moment of it. Embiid won the NBA MVP during the 2022-23 season, while Harper earned the honor in 2021 as a member of the Phillies.

Monday's win marks the third consecutive victory for the Phillies after taking two out of three games against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. Perhaps the Phillies are finally turning the corner after seeing their fair share of struggles since the All-Star break.