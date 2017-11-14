A closer look at Yadier Molina through advanced statistics

After winning 8 Gold Gloves in a row, Yadi has been outmatched twice

Winning numerous gold gloves in a row is actually something that happens frequently. Greg Maddux won 18 in a 19 year span from 1990 to 2008. Keith Hernandez won 11 in a row in the late 70s and early 80s. More recently, Nolan Arenado has won 5 in a row and Zack Greinke is right behind him with 4 consecutive wins. These aren’t trends that only happen with specific positions. Johnny Bench won 10 gold gloves in a row playing catcher for the Reds.

Still, the fact that this occurs often should not diminish Yadier Molina’s accomplishment of winning 8 straight gold gloves. It was an impressive streak that lasted from 2008 to 2015. During that time, he was considered the greatest defensive catcher in the game. Many still consider him to be the best catcher in the game, not by advanced metrics, but with regard to managing a pitching staff and how to attack a hitter.

Unfortunately, there is not yet a statistic to measure a catcher’s strategy prowess. There are, however, statistics that show a catcher’s ability to frame pitches, block balls, and manage runners on the base paths.

Using these numbers, we should be able to discern whether Molina’s skills are declining, perhaps due to age, or whether other players are simply passing him. What is more likely, although we won’t draw a conclusion just yet, is that the answer is a combination of both.

One interesting statistic measured over at Baseball Prospectus is framing runs. In 2017, Molina ranked 15th at the end of the year. Notably, he has finished in the top 10 only once since 2013. This statistic is not the best measurement of success because Molina only finished in the top 10 one other time during his span of dominance. So, while this is an interesting stat, it only suggests that Yadi has declined slightly in the last 5 years. It presents nothing conclusive.

Therein lies the problem with evaluating catchers based on “defensive” statistics—one number is only able to give a very limited amount of information. When evaluating a hitter, for instance, wRC+ is a statistic that gives far more information in one number than any catcher statistic.

Blocking runs is another method for evaluating a catcher. This statistics seems to better correlate with gold glove success. During Molina’s 8 year reign, he consistently finished in the top 10 of this stat, oftentimes in the top 4. Yet, in 2016 he fell out of the top 10 and this year he dropped all the way to 47th. Again, this is a bit misleading because there are catchers ahead of him with very small sample sizes. As a result, we can’t accurately say that he is not a “top 30 catcher.” According to Baseball Prospectus, Molina was 7.5 runs above average—good enough for 10th overall and 6th in the National League. Yadi is still very good, but he isn’t great.

Another piece of the puzzle in evaluating a catcher is how he limits runners on the base paths. This is where Molina has consistently been dominant. Even through the 2017 season, he was elite—saving the fourth most runs with his arm.

The patterns that emerge among these three statistics are interesting. Molina has never been the best framer, still, he has done enough outside of that to be dominant. The area where he has regressed most is blocking runs. Although he is still elite when it comes to managing the base paths, Yadi is no longer the catcher he once was.

We are still unable to place a numerical value on calling a game. Furthermore, we don’t know the value of guiding pitchers through a game either. Still, of the things we can place a value on, Molina is still very good, but he is not great. And that is okay. The Cardinals do not need him to be elite. The presence and nuanced strategies he brings is vital to the Cardinals success. However, he has probably won his last gold glove.