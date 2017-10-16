A Cubs World Series ring won't be auctioned off after all
A former scout had agreed to auction off his ring
Earlier in the month, it was reported that a former Chicago Cubs scout would be auctioning off his World Series ring. As it turns out, that auction will not be taking place.
Here's what ESPN reported on Monday:
Leland's Auctions said Monday that it removed the ring from auction at the request of the Cubs and "due to a contractual issue." The team initially raised questions about the ring's authenticity. Cubs spokesman Julian Green later said the team worked with Leland's to verify the ring was genuine and given to a scout.
It's worth noting that the "contractual issue" hinted at there most likely has to do with the clause the Cubs forced their employees to sign that forbid unauthorized ownership transfers. That clause gave the Cubs the right to buy back the ring for $1.
There's no telling if the Cubs have or will indeed reacquire the ring in question for a dollar. But, based on how this story is playing out, it wouldn't be too surprising if we find out that's the case in a few months' time.
-
Report: Ausmus doesn't want Mets job
Ausmus most recently managed the Tigers, but won't be headed to Queens
-
Is Keuchel an option for ALCS Game 4?
Keuchel would be starting Game 4 on short rest
-
ALCS Game 3 lineups: Astros go RHB heavy
The Astros have made some matchup-related changes to their lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS
-
Sabathia will have short leash in Game 3
With the Yankees down 2-0 in the ALCS, Joe Girardi will look to go to his bullpen as soon as...
-
Red Sox, Mets competing for Cora?
The former big-league infielder is presently the Astros' bench coach
-
Daniel Webb dies in ATV accident
Webb was just 28 years of age
Add a Comment