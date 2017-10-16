A Cubs World Series ring won't be auctioned off after all

Earlier in the month, it was reported that a former Chicago Cubs scout would be auctioning off his World Series ring. As it turns out, that auction will not be taking place.

Here's what ESPN reported on Monday:

Leland's Auctions said Monday that it removed the ring from auction at the request of the Cubs and "due to a contractual issue." The team initially raised questions about the ring's authenticity. Cubs spokesman Julian Green later said the team worked with Leland's to verify the ring was genuine and given to a scout.

It's worth noting that the "contractual issue" hinted at there most likely has to do with the clause the Cubs forced their employees to sign that forbid unauthorized ownership transfers. That clause gave the Cubs the right to buy back the ring for $1.

There's no telling if the Cubs have or will indeed reacquire the ring in question for a dollar. But, based on how this story is playing out, it wouldn't be too surprising if we find out that's the case in a few months' time.