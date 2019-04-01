A dinosaur threw out the worst ceremonial first pitch you've ever seen in Cubs-Rangers game

If you're feeling bad about what you've seen from your favorite team's pitching staff in the opening week of the MLB season, there's reason to cheer up. At least they're not as bad at throwing the ball as this stupid dinosaur that threw out the first pitch before the Rangers-Cubs game Sunday.

Nice throw, you stupid dino! Guess they don't teach mechanics in Jurassic Park.

The Rangers made the mistake of handing the ball to this "star attraction" named Roxy from the Perot Museum of Nature and Science as part of "Dino Day" at Globe Life Park prior to Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. They must not have known that Roxy is absolutely trash from the mound. Scratch that -- she's even trash from halfway to the mound.

Roxy had no other option but to hang her head in shame after a miserable first pitch performance -- maybe one of the worst ever witnessed at a Major League ballpark -- as the crowed literally laughed in her prehistoric face. Haven't seen a dino owned that hard since the asteroid era.

So I guess all the haters can stop claiming baseball is a sport for dinosaurs now, huh? The dinosaurs clearly played lacrosse.