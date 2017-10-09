A fan is suing the Cubs and MLB after losing his vision because of a foul ball

The fan was struck in the eye at Wrigley back in August and claims a lack of netting was negligent

James "Jay" Loos has filed a negligence suit against the Cubs and Major League Baseball after being struck by a foul ball during an August game at Wrigley Field. As a result of the incident, Loos lost sight in his left eye. 

According to the Chicago Tribune, Loos is seeking at least $50,000 in damages because, the suit alleges, the Cubs were negligent by not having protective netting extended far enough. Loos was seated in section 135 which is in the lower bowl down the right field line. 

Not long ago, CBS Chicago ran a story on Loos' injury.

Fan injuries and protective netting have of course been a topic of much discussion recently, in part because a young girl was seriously injured at Yankee Stadium toward the end of the regular season. MLB had previously recommended that netting be extended at all ballparks, but the final decision was left up to the clubs themselves. 

As our Matt Snyder wrote not long ago, there's really no good reason not to extend the netting

