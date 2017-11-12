A Few Targets — and Incumbents — According to Steamer

The Cardinal roster is pretty good already. Let’s try another way of illustrating that.

Morning, all. I’m in a hurry this morning; just got home from the gym and have other things I have to do today, so apologies for what will (hopefully), turn out to be a rather short article. (I mean it this time. Seriously.)

Look, all the big conversations around here recently have, by and large, centered around Giancarlo Stanton, what kind of impact he would make on the Cardinals’ roster/offense, and what kind of acquisition cost is really realistic for such a remarkable target. It’s a really fascinating pursuit; actually getting Stanton into a St. Louis uniform looks like one of the most complex endeavours imaginable, complicated by a no-trade clause that is further complicated by a vague geographic preference, an opt-out clause, a contract so long and so large that it’s a nightmare to project, a club desperate to shed money, a potential loose cannon in the Northeast with utter disregard for anything beyond ten seconds in the future, as if a goldfish had somehow gotten hold of a GM job, and the looming spectre of a public relations nightmare stemming from trading away what could very well be a league MVP in short order.

Still, all complications duly noted and catalogued, Stanton remains to this point the indispensable man of this offseason; the axis around which nearly all speculation has revolved so far. And that makes sense. As difficult as any deal for Giancarlo will be, he is the biggest fish in this particular pond, and represents the biggest individual upgrade any club is likely to make this offseason. To wit, the Steamer projection for Stanton 2018 (Steamer being the only public projection system we have at this point for next season), pegs him at 5.3 wins above replacement in 146 games and 627 plate appearances. That seems fairly reasonable to me; when Stanton has been healthy for a full season — which, admittedly, has been worryingly uncommon — he’s been something like a five win per 600 plate appearance sort of player.

Consider also that the Cardinals’ right field options are not particularly inspiring. Randal Grichuk projects for something less than 1.5 WAR over a full season; Stephen Piscotty, while getting his value in a very different way from the Grich, projects to a pretty similar ~1.5 win neighbourhood. Jose Martinez projects for half a win in 283 plate appearances; the interesting bit is he projects to be a better hitter (106 wRC+), than either Piscotty or Grichuk, and also probably has the best case for being a player the projections haven’t quite caught up to yet in terms of changes and improvements he’s made to his game. Still, with Martinez’s lack of defensive upside, even if he hits as well in 2018 as he did in 2017 you’d be hard pressed to really sell me on anything more than a 2.5-3 win player, and that’s awfully optimistic.

So if we take those projections at face value, one could potentially make the case for Stanton being close to a four win upgrade by himself over the main incumbents for the job. Martinez clouds the picture a bit, but let’s face it: the best use of Jose Martinez probably comes down to moving him around a bit, letting the bat play, and reassessing with more data. Even if you think Stanton is closer to a three win upgrade than four, that’s huge. No, it’s not the 8+ win leap the Cards took in right field from 2014 to ‘15, when Jason Heyward replaced the husk of Allen Craig and the slightly undercooked Oscar Taveras, but it’s a huge deal all the same.

However, there’s been some thought here and there that the Stanton deal is just too big, too expensive, the asking price too high, and the complications too complicated. Most people seem on board with the idea of going in hard after Giancarlo, but I have seen suggestions that the Cards should shoot for more modest, less potentially crippling targets. J.D. Martinez of course comes up, but he’s not the only one. I’ve seen people advocate for just one big non-Giancarlo pickup, while others argue in favour of multiple smaller targets. Personally, I feel like those who want to see multiple positions changed out are probably overly negative toward the club and are underestimating how solid the Cards’ roster is, but at the same time I can understand the idea that one player, no matter how good, is going to have a tough time bridging the gap all by himself.

To that end, though, I wanted to take a look at a couple of the more popular targets on the free agent and trade markets this offseason, and try to demonstrate in a slightly different way something that has, so far, been one of the primary themes of my writing about the 2018 Cardinals since sometime around midseason of the season now past: without shooting for a true star-level player, it’s going to be exceedingly difficult to make major upgrades to this roster. And, a related point: an awful lot of players we think are stars, probably aren’t.

So let’s take a look at some other popular targets and what the projections say about them, shall we?

We’ll start with the aforementioned J.D. Martinez, who is usually presented as the cheaper alternative to Giancarlo Stanton. Cheaper in years, cheaper in dollars, cheaper in talent goes the mantra, and so some advocate for him over the Miami Mauler. Well, Martinez is coming off the best season of his career, in which he posted a remarkable 166 wRC+, an insane .690 slugging percentage, and 3.8 wins above replacement. Injury cost him part of the season, but when he was on the field he hit like no one’s business.

For 2018, Martinez is projected for 2.5 WAR over 611 plate appearances. So...a one win upgrade over Grichuk/Piscotty? Maybe not even that over Jose Martinez? And who knows what a Tyler O’Neill might do. Now, would I project any of those players to be as valuable as J.D. next year? No, probably not. And honestly, the 129 wRC+ Steamer pegs for him does feel a little light to me. But even if he’s a 3.5 win player, you might be able to squeeze 2.5 out of the in-house Martinez for free.

Also, I wanted to touch on the idea that Martinez will be significantly cheaper than Stanton. Admittedly, he won’t require a talent outlay the way Stanton would, but word on the street is that J.D. and his agent Scott Boras are looking for $200 million. They talked about this the other day on Effectively Wild, and Sam Miller found a few years back that players average something like 87.5% of what they’re reported to be seeking in these cases. If that’s the case, Martinez gets something like $175 million, and that’s probably spread over, what? Seven years? Which means the final year of his deal will be his age 36 season. And yes, a seven year commitment to Martinez is shorter than ten for Giancarlo, but considering Stanton’s deal ends in his age 37 season, are you really getting a better deal with Martinez?

Now, Christian Yelich’s name has gotten a lot of play, and I admit I would very much like to acquire Yelich myself, considering he was my favourite player in the draft way back in 2010, but just didn’t quite make it to the Cardinals. Yelich is projected for 3.9 wins next season in 640 plate appearances, a slight dropoff from the 4.5 he put up in both 2017 and ‘16, but in general that feels about right. You give Christian Yelich a full season of playing time, he’s going to give you around four wins or so. The problem here, of course, is that the Marlins seem really intent on keeping Yelich, which makes sense since he’s signed to one of the team-friendliest deals in baseball. For me, I think the prospect cost will be prohibitive.

Marcell Ozuna 2018: 628 PA, 3.6 WAR. Okay, sure. Seems like a pretty good compromise candidate between the other two Marlin outfielders.

Let’s move on to third base, where there are really two players seen as potential upgrades over Jedd Gyorko: Josh Donaldson on the trade side, and Mike Moustakas on the free agent side.

Even coming off an injury-shorted season that netted him 5.0 WAR in just under 500 plate appearances and entering his age 32 season, Donaldson projects to be one of the game’s best players at 6.3 wins above replacement next season in 670 PAs. The Blue Jays don’t seem to want to move him, and I don’t blame them if they really believe they can compete in a suddenly brutal (again), AL East.

Moustakas, on the other hand, is a free agent heading into his age 29 season, meaning he’s still pretty well within his prime, at least for a couple more seasons. He projects for....2.6 wins above replacement in 549 trips to the plate. That playing time estimate isn’t really low, either; Moustakas has averaged fewer than 500 plate appearances in his career, even ignoring his first partial season. He’s just a player who misses 20ish games a year generally. Even if we wanted to bump him up to a full 600-650 PA load, he’s not going to break three wins on his projection.

Which, hey, isn’t a bad player! The real problem is that Jedd Gyorko, who is almost exactly the same age as Moustakas, is projected for 2.1 WAR next year in 576 PAs. Oh, and he’s also on a very friendly deal, rather than whatever Boras-negotiated disaster Moustakas is looking for. So...you know. About half a win difference in their projections, and Moustakas will probably be looking for 2-3 times the AAV of Gyorko’s $9 million 2018 salary.

Side note: Kyle Seager, who isn’t on the market but probably should be, is projected for 3.5 wins in 650 plate appearances. (I’d take the over, I think, too.)

So if the Jays aren’t willing to move Donaldson, then I don’t see a big enough upgrade at third base.

Moving on, first base has been a source of consternation around Cardinal fandom, right? And hey, Eric Hosmer is on the market! He’s a first baseman, and wants an enormous contract, and I’ve heard of him! Has to be better than dumb ol’ Matt Carpenter, right?

Well, funny you should ask, because Hosmer is projected for 2.5 WAR in 2018, compared to Carpenter’s....2.7. Huh. Well, damn. That’s not going to get the Cardinals over the hump, is it?

Now, to be fair, I could see someone arguing for Hosmer still having some upside left, if a club were to try and change his swing to get the ball in the air more, and he did just have the best season of his career at 27. In that light, you might be tempted to believe the 4+ wins he put up this season are more indicative of his talent level the next couple years than his overall body of work. Plus, Matt Carpenter will be 32, so he’s almost certainly not getting better at this point. So I could understand an argument to get younger at first, if not overwhelmingly better. But how much money do we really want to bet that the real advantage Hosmer had on Carp in 2017 was anything other than an 80 point BABIP gap?

The projections have Hosmer slightly worse than Carpenter, and let’s not forget Hosmer is only one year removed from a season in which he was below replacement level. If you’re looking at Eric Hosmer as a big upgrade for the Cardinals, you’re doing it wrong.

Speaking of first basemen, one of my personal favourites, Carlos Santana, is also a free agent, and projected for 3.0 win next year. Santana has been eerily consistent throughout his career, and regularly posts strikeout to walk ratios close to 1:1. I’ts really a shame the Cards don’t have any need for Santana; I just really love watching him play.

So if we go down the list we have here, Stanton could be seen as a four win upgrade over what the Cardinals have in right field currently, and a two-win upgrade on J.D. Martinez. If we really believe in Jose Martinez he might not be far off J.D., but still probably a couple wins behind Stanton. Donaldson could be a four-win upgrade on Jedd Gyorko next year, but he seems unlikely to be moved. Mike Moustakas, on the other hand, is probably closer to half a win better than Gyorko, which hardly seems worth the paperwork, much less the cost.

Eric Hosmer, for all the hype, is projected to be worse than Matt Carpenter next year, while Carlos Santana projects between a third and half of a win better.

A team could spend a whole lot of money this offseason and come away with players no better than what the Cardinals already have on their roster, you know? And that’s why it’s so hard not to look at Stanton as the best move possible.