A free agent possibility: Carlos Gonzalez

Could the Cardinals sign the aging outfielder?

Carlos Gonzalez has long been an intriguing player for many teams. The Cardinals have shown interest in him in the past, but for whatever reason the stars never aligned. This was in large part due to the price he commanded from the Rockies. Per Derrick Goold, the Cardinals are at least considering him now.

In an outfield free agent market dominated by J.D. Martinez, Carlos Gonzalez is a left-handed hitter that might appeal to the Cardinals. After posting a wRC+ of only 84 this past year, his price has dropped significantly from where it has been in the past, but he was still average against righthanders and has been much better than average in the past. This will assuredly interest the Cardinals, as it will every other team. There is an element of signing the right player at the right time and for the right price that will certainly attract the Cardinals front office.

Carlos Gonzalez is no Giancarlo Stanton. While it is certainly true that he has played in hitter friendly Coors Field for almost the entirety of his career, his production represents a consistency that the Cardinals covet, particularly from the left side of the plate. He would not be the Cardinals big move.

As I wrote in an article a few weeks ago—How sabermetric trends could affect the Cardinals: The Guillen Number—the Cardinals do not need a home run hitter, instead, they ought to prioritize the acquisition of a player who can drive the ball and be a consistent presence in the middle of the lineup. A platoon featuring Carlos Gonzalez is perhaps the most feasible free agent acquisition this year for the Cardinals to fill that need.

The signing of Carlos Gonzalez would most likely not be an isolated move. What would the Cardinals do with Pham, Fowler, Gonzalez, Martinez, Piscotty, Grichuk, and Bader all ready to play at the big league level? The situation is made even more complex considering that Sierra is waiting in the wings as well.

Martinez can be moved to first or play the outfield against lefties. We have seen the Cardinals already preparing for that by informing Matt Carpenter he should be prepared to be a super-utility player—“an every day player without an every day position”—as Mike Matheny described it. It is feasible that Bader and Sierra spend another year in the minor leagues, but that still leaves the team with five players for four spots.

It is not ideal roster composition, nor is it good value, to have Piscotty, a player who recently signed a large contract extension, relegated to the minors as a backup plan. Realistically, the signing of Carlos Gonzalez would free up assets to be used in a trade potentially someplace else, perhaps a pitcher or an infield bat. Regardless of the moving pieces, Carlos Gonzalez comes at a cheaper price than ever before, while still providing a value the Cardinals need.