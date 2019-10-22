A.J. Hinch 'disappointed' by clubhouse incident involving Astros exec: 'We all need to be better'

Houston Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman issued an apology for using "inappropriate language" during the clubhouse celebration following the ALCS-clinching win over the New York Yankees on Saturday. Major League Baseball also issued a statement from the aftermath and Houston manager A.J. Hinch told reporters just hours before Game 1 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals that he's "very disappointed" by Taubman's actions.

According to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated, who published a report of the incident, Taubman turned to a group of female reporters after ALCS Game 6 in the Houston clubhouse, including one wearing a purple domestic-violence awareness bracelet, and repeatedly shouted, "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f------ glad we got Osuna!"

Taubman was referring to Houston closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last season for violating the league's domestic violence policy. Osuna, who was arrested and charged with domestic violence as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, was traded to Houston in July of 2018.

"I'm very disappointed for a lot of reasons -- it's unfortunate, it's just uncalled for," Hinch said before Game 1. "I take everything that happens to heart ... No one should ever feel like when you come into our clubhouse that you're going to be uncomfortable or disrespected. I think we all need to be better across the board in the industry."

The Astros initially denied that Taubman's comments were aimed at the reporters, calling the report "misleading and completely irresponsible," but then Taubman eventually released the following statement:

"This past Saturday, during our clubhouse celebration, I used inappropriate language for which I am deeply sorry and embarrassed. In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate. My over-exuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue. Those that know me know that I am a progressive and charitable member of the community, and a loving and committed husband and father. I hope that those who do not know me understand that the Sports Illustrated article does not reflect who I am or my values. I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions."

Multiple eyewitnesses have confirmed Apstein's report, including Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports and the Houston Chronicle's Hunter Atkins.

Major League Baseball issued a statement to announce that it will interview all of those involved in the fallout of the incident.

"Domestic violence is extraordinarily serious and everyone in baseball must use care to not engage in any behavior - whether intentional or not - that could be construed as minimizing the egregiousness of an act of domestic violence. We became aware of this incident through the Sports Illustrated article. The Astros have disputed Sports Illustrated's characterization of the incident. MLB will interview those involved before commenting further."

The Astros will face the Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET