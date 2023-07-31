The Seattle Mariners continue to subtract from their MLB roster at the trade deadline. Seattle has traded outfielder A.J. Pollock and utility man Mark Mathias to the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named later, the teams announced Monday. The trade comes not long after the Mariners shipped closer Paul Sewald to the Mariners for three players.

Pollock, 35, owns a .173/.225/.323 batting line and five home runs this season, though he has a history of punishing lefties, and San Francisco uses platoons heavily. Lefties Michael Conforto, Joc Pederson, LaMonte Wade Jr., and Mike Yastrzemski all get a spell against southpaws and Pollock's track record says he'll help balance lineup.

The 28-year-old Mathias was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this month and is a career .249/.323/.403 big-league hitter. He's another right-handed bat and he's capable of playing the three non-shortstop infield positions as well as the two corner outfield spots. The Giants have acquired two role players more than difference-makers.

For the Mariners, the move clears roster space for new additions Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas, who came over in the Sewald trade, and also clears the $2.3 million or so remaining on Pollock's contract. Given the return, this is a roster shuffle move for the Mariners as much as anything.

The Giants enter play Monday two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They're in the top wild-card spot, though they only have a 1.5-game lead on a postseason spot in general. The Mariners are 4.5 games of a wild-card spot and appear to be focusing on 2024 more than 2023.