A look at the champions of the 2010s across all major professional sports

The Washington Nationals were crowned as the latest champions in the sports world as they defeated the Houston Series in the World Series earlier this week. It marked the first time in 86 years that a Washington D.C. team had made an appearance in the World Series. They are one of a few improbable teams that have been crowned this decade.

During the 2010s, there have been various teams that have secured several championships. The Golden State Warriors won the NBA title in 2015, 2017 and 2018 while the New England Patriots won Super Bowls in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Miami Heat have also won multiple championships since 2010.

Here's a look at every team that has won a championship this decade.

MLB

2019: Washington Nationals

2018: Boston Red Sox

2017: Houston Astros

2016: Chicago Cubs

2015: Kansas City Royals

2014: San Francisco Giants

2013: Boston Red Sox

2012: San Francisco Giants

2011: St. Louis Cardinals

2010: San Francisco Giants

Some may not remember that the San Francisco Giants have won the most championships during the current decade. The Giants carried a stellar pitching staff to three separate World Series titles with the likes of Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Tim Lincecum leading the way. The St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros all won two titles apiece, but the Astros would've had three if they could have won one of the final two games at home in the 2019 World Series. There were a pair of feel-good stories in the World Series as well, with the Chicago Cubs breaking their curse and the Kansas City Royals winning just their second title after years of struggling.

NFL

The New England Patriots have been the gold standard of the NFL -- and all of sports, really -- over the last 15 years. Tom Brady has established himself as the greatest quarterback of all-time and even at 42 years old, he's still getting it done for the Patriots. New England has won three of the past five Super Bowls and is the only franchise to win the Super Bowl multiple titles in the 2010s. The Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2014 and should've won it in 2015 if not for Pete Carroll's blunder of having Russell Wilson throw on the one-yard line.

NBA

Like the Pats, the Golden State Warriors developed a true dynasty as they won three NBA titles over the past five seasons. In addition, the Warriors went to five consecutive NBA Finals and only lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019, when the dynasty was finally capped as Kawhi Leonard helped dethrone them. LeBron James himself has won three titles over the last decade, two of which came with the Miami Heat and one with his hometown Cavaliers.

NHL

The 2010s have seen three different franchises win multiple Stanley Cups during the decade. From 2010-2015, the Chicago Blackhawks won three titles with their core group of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. In addition, the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins also won two Stanley Cups a piece, with the Pens winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. As should come as no surprise, Sidney Crosby won the Conn Smythe Trophy in both championship runs. The past two seasons have ended with both the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues ending title droughts and winning their first championships in franchise history.