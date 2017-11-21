A look back at Carlos Beltran’s time as a Cardinal

Going down memory lane with Carlos Beltran after his retirement

The first memory Cardinal fans have of Carlos Beltran might be as a young Royals prospect around the year 2000. I would guess, however, that your first memory of Carlos Beltran is as an Astro in the 2004 National League Championship Series. Beltran came to Houston that season and immediately became one of their “killer B’s”—Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Lance Berkman, and Carlos Beltran.

It was an intimidating group and one that took the Cardinals seven games to oust on the way to the World Series that year. Of course, Beltran would reappear to face the Cardinals in the playoffs again. Also in the NLCS. This time as a Met. After having another great series, we all remember how Adam Wainwright ended game 7.

As Jeff Sullivan noted eloquently at Fangraphs on last Monday, Beltran was “a champion and he was a goat. Beltran was an All-star and he was support. Beltran was outstanding and he was underrated. Beltran was consistent and he was frustrating. Beltran was a part of the homegrown core and he was a midseason splash.”

Interstingly, when the Cardinals acquired Beltran after winning the World Series in 2011, he was neither part of the homegrown core, nor a midseason splash. He was, instead, to play a significant role in replacing Albert Pujols. Although he did not completely make up for the production lost when Pujols left for Anaheim, he put together two excellent seasons.

In 2012 and 2013, he had wRC+ values of 124 and 131, respectively. Over almost 300 games as a Cardinal, he hit 56 home runs and drove in 181. All very strong numbers. He was an All-star in both years and even received MVP votes in 2012. Without question, Beltran’s time as a Cardinal was a success.

Despite his performance, he was certainly frustrating at times. In July and August of 2012, he hit only .206 over 50 games. Down the stretch in 2013, he managed an average of just .217 and hit only one home run in the season’s final 23 games. By the time he reached St. Louis, Beltran was no longer the 5 tool player he once was in Kansas City and Houston.

That was most notable in the field. His UZR/150, which measures a player’s defensive value as runs above average per 150 defensive games, was 1.6 in 2012, but -18.7 the following year. In 2012, over 47.1 innings in center field, he posted a rating of -55.7. Mike Matheny would not play him in CF the following year, and rightly so.

If Beltran was frustrating at times, he was also a spark plug, especially in the postseason. During the 2012 postseason, Beltran posted a wRC+ of 207. That is 107% better than the average player, for context. Again, on the way to the World Series in 2013, he posted a wRC+ of 140 over 17 games. Again, a phenomenal performance.

Carlos Beltran’s career as a Cardinal, its brevity notwithstanding, sends a message that is hard to miss: for two years we witnessed a player that deserved to be called electric. He was a player that was both outstanding and frustrating, but overall, he was a joy to watch—something for which we should all be grateful.