A love letter to the '87 Topps Cardinals

30 years ago, Topps released the greatest baseball card set of all-time. Their choice of Cardinals photos however was... not always great.

It's probably true that the baseball cards that come out when you are nine-years-old will always be your favorite. Luckily for me, that set also happens to be empirically, the greatest set of baseball cards of all-time: The '87 Topps set.

If you don't immediately know which set I'm referring to, the words "wood grain" will probably get you immediately up to speed. The '87 Topps set had a distinctive look that has probably been replicated in "throwback" reprints more than any other set.

And as for the Cardinals in the '87 Topps set...? I'm gonna be honest, it wasn't always great.

On the plus side, the set had a lot of action shots of players. Most of these appear to have been shot during Spring Training, as many Cardinals are wearing their red, mesh batting practice jerseys. But while many Cardinals were captured "in action," oftentimes the action wasn't exactly what you might hope for.

Jack Clark

So, uh... is this Jack Clark caught in a rundown between 3rd and home? Clark was my favorite Cardinal, and differentiated himself from the rest of the lineup, which was makeup exclusively of slap-hitting switch-hitters, by the fact that he JACKED DINGERS.

The year before, Topps captured a much more iconic Jack Clark image, which appears to be him admiring a ball he had just hit to the moon.

Here, we have a card commemorating Clark's skill as a baserunner, or perhaps more likely blowing past the stop sign from the 3rd base coach and realizing he is dead-in-the-water. Oh well, the pics can't all be winners. What else have we got?

Todd Worrell

Nothing better than pulling a rookie card. Back in 1987, there was actually still a bit of a market for new baseball cards. Maybe it wasn't much of a market, but if you were a kid with a decent collection, you could still head out to a card shop or the mall and maybe flip them for a few bucks to some sad, old dude.

So let's check out the Topps All-Star Rookie card for Closer Todd Worrell:

WTF is this? Again, we've got the damn batting practice jersey, so it's Spring Training I guess? Is he getting ready to field a pop fly? It's either that, or a falcon just swooped down close and startled him.

What's even more perplexing is, while Topps used this pic on his All-Star Rookie card, they used this far superior pic for a Record Breakers card:

Come on, the Record Breakers card? That's common trash. That's a put-it-in-your-bicycle-spokes card.

Oh well, we've got a couple of dud cards. Surely the fine people at Topps did a better job capturing a representative action shot of the greatest defensive shortstop of all-time...

Ozzie Smith

Are you f*cking kidding me? Why is everyone catching infield pop flies? This is Ozzie Smith. Every Ozzie Smith card should be a picture of him diving, fully-extended, fielding a ball well out of his zone, or in mid-air over a sliding baserunner, making a throw to first while flashing a million-dollar smile.

Anyway, those are probably just a few handpicked examples of less-than-great action shots. I'm sure the rest of the Cardinals, even if they were just ordinary portrait shots, were fine.

Mike Laga

What fresh hell is this? Why is his uniform pink? Look at that hat. Was he even wearing a hat in this actual picture? Did the artist draw the entire hat, or just the disaster of an STL logo? This looks like it was airbrushed by some guy in a mall kiosk.

In the days before Photoshop, it was common for the card companies to airbrush cards, most often when they didn't have a pic of a player with their new team. They tended to look terrible, but this Mike Laga card is one of the worst of all-time.

So why did they go to all of this trouble and put out such a lousy looking card for Mike Laga? It's not like Laga was some superstar whose card with his new team kids would be clamoring for. He had less than 100 at-bats in 1986, as he had in every year of his five-year career to that point.

Laga was only ever going to be a Quad-A type guy for St. Louis that year, and would wind up with just 29 major league at-bats. Team sets in that era were far from comprehensive anyway.

And yet this card gives the impression that some intern ran in and hollered "holy shit, stop the presses! We forgot Mike Laga!" Topps Execs immediately put their worst airbrush artist on the job, and got this card into wax packs just in the nick of time.

But it speaks to the overall beauty of the '87 Topps set that, despite these unimpressive shots of some of my favorite players, it is still my favorite set.