A Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $2.8 million, reportedly by a former NFL lineman
Only Honus Wagner's famed card fetched a higher price
Hall of Famer and Yankees legend Mickey Mantle remains an immensely popular figure in baseball. How do we know this? We know this because the market tells us so. Please regard ...
Yes, that Mantle card sold at auction for almost $3 million. As Darren Rovell notes, only the famed Honus Wagner card fetched a higher price. Here's another interesting nugget from Rovell regarding the Mantle card ...
The card, graded by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) as a 9 on a scale of 10, was being sold by former NFL offensive lineman Evan Mathis and auctioned by Heritage Auctions.
Mathis, now 36, spent parts of 12 seasons as an offensive guard in the NFL, most recently with the Arizona Cardinals. He announced his retirement in January of last year. Speaking of retirement, selling a baseball card for $2.88 million isn't a bad way to supplement your savings.
Anyhow, that Mantle card wasn't even a rookie card, which tend to be the most valuable cards. Rather, the card was made into a rarity because a Topps exec, per Rovell, dumped more than 300 cases of the 1952 set into the ocean. Here's more on the Mantle card ...
According to ESPN's Outside the Lines, Mathis sold the card in order to help build a dream home for his family.
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Apr. 20
SportsLine's senior analyst has put together a three-team parlay that would pay over 7-to-...
-
Why the Braves can contend in 2018
They're off to a good start in Atlanta, and they may be able to keep it up
-
MLB DFS, Apr. 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Why a Machado deadline trade is likely
Machado's off to a hot start, but his Orioles aren't
-
LOOK: Phils' 1980s throwbacks are hot
These things should be worn more often, and that's not an exaggeration
-
Mets' Harvey could lose rotation spot
Harvey struggled badly against the Braves on Thursday night