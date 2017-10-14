A-Rod calls himself a 'jackass,' says he cost himself $40 million with PED use

Now that the MLB postseason has begun, Alex Rodriguez is again serving as an analyst for Fox Sports during their pregame and postgame broadcasts. A-Rod did the same during the regular season as well, though not nearly as often.

It has been a little over a year since the Yankees released A-Rod -- they paid him $21 million not to play in 2017 -- which came after an awful lot of drama. Rodriguez admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs while with the Rangers more than a decade ago, then was suspended for the entire 2014 season as part of the Biogenesis scandal.

A-Rod recently sat down with Joe Buck for a segment on his show "Undeniable," during which he spoke about his PED use and how it hurt him. How he hurt himself, really. Hannah Withlam of the New York Post has a transcript:

"Yeah, I mean there's so many frustrating things when you look back at that," Rodriguez tells Buck in an excerpt from the show "Undeniable," which will air Oct. 18. "Number one, you have a guaranteed contract for hundreds of millions of dollars. Literally, you can sit on the couch and get fat. Right, how stupid can you be? … This thing cost me over $40 million. And it cost me my reputation, and it may have cost me the Hall of Fame and a number of other things. "And I remember sitting there at night at maybe 4 or 5 o'clock in the morning — I probably did this a hundred nights — and I would look up with tears and say, 'How the eff did I get myself in this position?' I'm the only jackass that has pocket aces and figures out a way to lose the hand."

The $40 million A-Rod refers to is likely the combination of the $24 million in salary he forfeited during his 2014 suspension, as well as the various home run milestone bonuses baked into his contract. A-Rod was due to receive a $6 million bonus each for his 660th (tying Willie Mays for fourth all-time), 714th (tying Babe Ruth for third all-time), 755th (tying Hank Aaron for second all-time), 762nd (tying Barry Bonds for first all-time), and 763rd (passing Bonds) homers.

Rodriguez retired with 696 career home runs and the Yankees disputed the $6 million bonus for his 660th homer, saying he wasn't marketable following his PED suspension. The two sides eventually agreed to a donation to charity instead. Had A-Rod not been suspended, chances are he would've at least had a chance to catch Ruth for third on the all-time home run list.

In the interview with Buck, Rodriguez goes on to explain the hardest part of his PED ordeal was explaining the situation to his daughters. Here's more from Withlam:

"(Hip surgery) doesn't give you an excuse to break the rules. And I made a mistake and I paid a penalty," he said. "And then the hardest thing I had to do, I had to admit to Natasha and Ella the mistakes that I made, my daughters. And I needed [ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis] to be part of that. I told Cynthia, 'When I sit down with the girls, they're gonna be listening to me, but they're gonna be looking at you, and chances are I'm not gonna make it past first base because I'm gonna start breaking down.' And sure enough, I almost didn't get out of home plate. "And doing that, admitting that to them, and then having them embrace me and hug me, and to a degree forgive me, as I look forward, Joe, I think about I never want to put myself in a position that I have to explain myself to my daughters ever again."

At the end of the day, no one is going to feel sorry for A-Rod, nor should they. He banked hundreds of millions of dollars in his career and has no one to blame for his PED use but himself. A clean A-Rod is still a likely Hall of Famer and an all-time great given his immense natural talent. That, apparently, wasn't enough for Rodriguez.