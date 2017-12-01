A series of bad-look situations is plaguing Derek Jeter and new Marlins ownership

When the Marlins were sold this past season, the sentiment across most of baseball fandom and media alike was that the Marlins fans were finally freed from the clutches of Jeffrey Loria. The new ownership group, with Derek Jeter as the CEO, took over control of the club officially on Sept. 27.

Since then, it's been a series of PR problems.

The latest? Yahoo's Jeff Passan reports that the Marlins fired a veteran scout a few days after he underwent colon cancer surgery. What's worse, the scout received the phone call to learn of his dismissal while laying in the hospital waiting on a kidney transplant. He got the call from scouting director Jim Cuthbert, not Jeter or club president Michael Hill. From the story:

"I didn't want to get upset, get my blood pressure up," Scott said. "I was lying in a hospital bed and couldn't move." One day later, Scott was discharged from the hospital. Two days after that, he returned to a different hospital with a urinary tract infection. Doctors started him on dialysis, in hopes of protecting his kidney, and in the middle of a session, he lost consciousness. "Next thing I realize," Scott said, "I'm in the ICU, and they're asking, 'Mr. Scott, Mr. Scott, are you all right?' "

The Marlins have said this was a baseball decision that falls in the lap of Hill. There's a lot more to this one and you can read about it in Passan's story. The big takeaway is that the new Marlins ownership group isn't exactly covering itself in glory in the early-going here. Let's run it down:

Maybe the people the Marlins have dismissed weren't important to the organization. Perhaps dealing Stanton helps turns things around in the next three or so years and the Marlins become a playoff threat. It's possible the new ownership group is just trying to get ahead of things financially before they start bleeding money.

It's all possible.

What we know now, however, is that things don't appear to be going very well in the public eye. Until the team on the field has time to win a bunch of games, perception is reality for many. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss? Time will tell, but this isn't off to a great start.