A wrap-up on the Arizona Fall League
A wrap-up on the Arizona Fall League
The Surprise Saguaros finished the exhibition season with a 13-17 record
The 2017 Arizona Fall League exhibition season concluded on Thursday afternoon. Eight Cardinals appeared in the league as members of the Surprise Saguaros, who finished the season with a 13-17 record.
Catcher Andrew Knizner, shortstop Edmundo Sosa, outfielder Oscar Mercado, and first baseman John Nogowski played for the Saguaros in the field. Right-handers Sandy Alcantara, Jordan Hicks, Josh Lucas, and Arturo Reyes got some work on the mound for Surprise.
Here are the final statistical lines for each of the Cardinals to appear in the AFL:
Knizner: 17 G, 24-for-67, .358/.403/.537, 3 HR, 0 3B, 3 2B, 12 RBIs, 8 R, 4 BB, 11 K
Andrew Knizner's 2017 was a breakout year not many saw coming. Thanks to the Arizona Fall League, it isn't over yet.https://t.co/q1GUvlBGyi— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 12, 2017
Sosa: 17 G, 18-for-59, .305/.359/.356, 0 HR, 1 3B, 1 2B, 7 RBIs, 10 R, 3 BB, 12 K
Mercado: 22 G, 23-for-87, .264/.363/.322, 0 HR, 0 3B, 5 2B, 11 RBIs, 9 R, 14 BB, 18 K
Oscar Mercado's move to the outfield helped his bat in Double-A:https://t.co/QIQq2TMApm— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 16, 2017
Nogowski: 9 G, 6-for-32, .188/.257/.313, 0 HR, 0 3B, 4 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R, 3 BB, 7 K
2017 Arizona Fall League Statistics: Surprise Saguaros
Alcantara: 1-2, 5 G (5 starts), 15 IP, 4.20 ERA, 11 H, 2 HR, 8 BB, 14 K
#STLCards RHP Sandy Alcantara (94-99 FB, 85-87 CH, CB, SL) #AFL17 outing video from November 10: https://t.co/6E2paf2VGN #Cardinals— Baseball Census (@BaseballCensus) November 15, 2017
Hicks: 0-2, 9 G (1 start), 15 2/3 IP, 6.32 ERA, 20 H, 2 HR, 6 BB, 16 K
Reyes: 0-0, 10 G, (no starts), 13 IP, 6.23 ERA, 18 H, 1 HR, 2 BB, 12 K
Arturo Reyes is making a solid early bid for the 40-man roster, tossing his third straight scoreless outing in the AFL. #STLCards— Derek Shore (@D_Shore23) October 17, 2017
Lucas: 1-2, 12 G (no starts), 12 IP, 5.25 ERA, 14 H, 2 HR, 3 BB, 13 K
~
For those interested in the Arizona Fall League on the whole (and not just the Cardinals who participating in it), the AFL Championship Game will be played on Saturday afternoon around 3:00 PM Central time. The Mesa Solar Sox will be taking on the Peoria Javelinas at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona. The game will be aired on MLB Network.
-
Ranking Stanton's likely 2018 team
The Marlins are more likely than you think on our list
-
Judge congratulates Altuve on MVP
Judge finished a distant second in the balloting and he paid respect to the winner
-
Stanton could be third dealt MVP
Stanton just won the 2017 NL MVP award but could wind up being dealt this offseason
-
Jose Altuve named 2017 AL MVP
Altuve is the second Astros player to win a league MVP award
-
Stanton named 2017 NL MVP
Stanton edged out Joey Votto by a slim margin
-
Manfred is OK with Stanton trade
Manfred is quick to note the current ownership group didn't sign Stanton to his extension