A wrap-up on the Arizona Fall League

The Surprise Saguaros finished the exhibition season with a 13-17 record

The 2017 Arizona Fall League exhibition season concluded on Thursday afternoon. Eight Cardinals appeared in the league as members of the Surprise Saguaros, who finished the season with a 13-17 record.

Catcher Andrew Knizner, shortstop Edmundo Sosa, outfielder Oscar Mercado, and first baseman John Nogowski played for the Saguaros in the field. Right-handers Sandy Alcantara, Jordan Hicks, Josh Lucas, and Arturo Reyes got some work on the mound for Surprise.

Here are the final statistical lines for each of the Cardinals to appear in the AFL:

Knizner: 17 G, 24-for-67, .358/.403/.537, 3 HR, 0 3B, 3 2B, 12 RBIs, 8 R, 4 BB, 11 K

Andrew Knizner's 2017 was a breakout year not many saw coming. Thanks to the Arizona Fall League, it isn't over yet.https://t.co/q1GUvlBGyi — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 12, 2017

Sosa: 17 G, 18-for-59, .305/.359/.356, 0 HR, 1 3B, 1 2B, 7 RBIs, 10 R, 3 BB, 12 K

Mercado: 22 G, 23-for-87, .264/.363/.322, 0 HR, 0 3B, 5 2B, 11 RBIs, 9 R, 14 BB, 18 K

Oscar Mercado's move to the outfield helped his bat in Double-A:https://t.co/QIQq2TMApm — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 16, 2017

Nogowski: 9 G, 6-for-32, .188/.257/.313, 0 HR, 0 3B, 4 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R, 3 BB, 7 K

Alcantara: 1-2, 5 G (5 starts), 15 IP, 4.20 ERA, 11 H, 2 HR, 8 BB, 14 K

Hicks: 0-2, 9 G (1 start), 15 2/3 IP, 6.32 ERA, 20 H, 2 HR, 6 BB, 16 K

Reyes: 0-0, 10 G, (no starts), 13 IP, 6.23 ERA, 18 H, 1 HR, 2 BB, 12 K

Arturo Reyes is making a solid early bid for the 40-man roster, tossing his third straight scoreless outing in the AFL. #STLCards — Derek Shore (@D_Shore23) October 17, 2017

Lucas: 1-2, 12 G (no starts), 12 IP, 5.25 ERA, 14 H, 2 HR, 3 BB, 13 K

For those interested in the Arizona Fall League on the whole (and not just the Cardinals who participating in it), the AFL Championship Game will be played on Saturday afternoon around 3:00 PM Central time. The Mesa Solar Sox will be taking on the Peoria Javelinas at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona. The game will be aired on MLB Network.