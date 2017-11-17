A wrap-up on the Arizona Fall League

The Surprise Saguaros finished the exhibition season with a 13-17 record

The 2017 Arizona Fall League exhibition season concluded on Thursday afternoon. Eight Cardinals appeared in the league as members of the Surprise Saguaros, who finished the season with a 13-17 record.

Catcher Andrew Knizner, shortstop Edmundo Sosa, outfielder Oscar Mercado, and first baseman John Nogowski played for the Saguaros in the field. Right-handers Sandy Alcantara, Jordan Hicks, Josh Lucas, and Arturo Reyes got some work on the mound for Surprise.

Here are the final statistical lines for each of the Cardinals to appear in the AFL:

Knizner: 17 G, 24-for-67, .358/.403/.537, 3 HR, 0 3B, 3 2B, 12 RBIs, 8 R, 4 BB, 11 K

Sosa: 17 G, 18-for-59, .305/.359/.356, 0 HR, 1 3B, 1 2B, 7 RBIs, 10 R, 3 BB, 12 K

Mercado: 22 G, 23-for-87, .264/.363/.322, 0 HR, 0 3B, 5 2B, 11 RBIs, 9 R, 14 BB, 18 K

Nogowski: 9 G, 6-for-32, .188/.257/.313, 0 HR, 0 3B, 4 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R, 3 BB, 7 K

2017 Arizona Fall League Statistics: Surprise Saguaros

Alcantara: 1-2, 5 G (5 starts), 15 IP, 4.20 ERA, 11 H, 2 HR, 8 BB, 14 K

Hicks: 0-2, 9 G (1 start), 15 2/3 IP, 6.32 ERA, 20 H, 2 HR, 6 BB, 16 K

Reyes: 0-0, 10 G, (no starts), 13 IP, 6.23 ERA, 18 H, 1 HR, 2 BB, 12 K

Lucas: 1-2, 12 G (no starts), 12 IP, 5.25 ERA, 14 H, 2 HR, 3 BB, 13 K

For those interested in the Arizona Fall League on the whole (and not just the Cardinals who participating in it), the AFL Championship Game will be played on Saturday afternoon around 3:00 PM Central time. The Mesa Solar Sox will be taking on the Peoria Javelinas at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona. The game will be aired on MLB Network.

