Fresh off to their first trip to the World Series since 2009, the New York Yankees have agreed to a contract extension with manager Aaron Boone, the team announced Thursday. The team picked up Boone's club option early in the offseason and his contract was set to expire after 2025. The new two-year extension will keep him in place through 2027.

"I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team," Boone said in a statement after his option was picked up in November. "It's a responsibility -- and an opportunity -- that I will never take lightly. It's a great privilege to show up for work every day and be surrounded by so many determined and talented players, coaches and staff members."

Boone, 52, is entering his eighth season as Yankees manager. The team is 604-429 (.584) under his watch and has won three AL East titles (2019, 2022, 2024). The Yankees snapped their 15-year pennant drought last season, though they were ousted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the World Series.

Boone is seventh all-time in managerial wins and games managed in Yankees' history. Here are the franchise leaders in games managed:

Joe McCarthy: 2,348 (1931-46) Joe Torre: 1,942 (1996-2007) Casey Stengel: 1,851 (1949-60) Miller Huggins: 1,796 (1918-29) Ralph Houk: 1,757 (1961-73) Joe Girardi: 1,620 (2008-17) Aaron Boone: 1,032 (2018 to present)

Huggins, McCarthy, Stengel, and Torre are all in the Hall of Fame and the top six managers on that list all won at least one World Series. Those 1,032 games managed are far and away the most in Yankees history without a championship (Buck Showalter is second with 582 games), a label Boone hopes to shed in 2025.

Prior to joining the Yankees, Boone was a television analyst with ESPN. He played 12 big league seasons with six teams from 1997-2009 and was an All-Star with the Cincinnati Reds in 2003. Boone was traded to the Yankees at that summer's deadline and hit his pennant-clinching walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox in Game 7 of the ALCS later that year.

The Yankees went 94-68 last season and had the American League's best record. New York has not had a losing season since going 76-86 in 1992.