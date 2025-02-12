The Dodgers won the 2024 World Series in five games over the Yankees after a furious comeback in Game 5 to close things down. In the aftermath, there have been a few comments from the Yankees' side about the Dodgers being cocky and/or talking a bit of trash.

During Tuesday's opening of spring training press conference, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked if they took some of that trash talk personally.

"Probably a little bit, you don't like hearing that," said Boone (via SNY Yankees). "The reality is, we didn't play our best in the series and they won. So they have that right to say whatever."

Boone said if the Yankees end up in that position this upcoming season, they will handle it differently -- and with "more class."

"Hopefully we're in that position next year and handle things with a little more class, but the reality is it's a great team, it's a great organization with a lot of great people that I happen to know and respect, too," Boone said. "So a few people sounding off isn't necessarily how I would want to draw it up, but they're the champs, they have that right."

The Dodgers had the best record in baseball at 98-64 while the Yankees had the best record on the AL side at 94-68. Game 1 of the World Series was an extra-inning classic with a Freddie Freeman walk-off grand slam closing things down. The Dodgers took Games 2 and 3 by the same final score, 4-2, to essentially put things away.

The Yankees won Game 4 in blowout fashion and had a 5-0 lead in Game 5 before the Dodgers stormed back to clinch the World Series title.

The Dodgers are the favorites to win the 2025 World Series while the Yankees are the AL favorites. There hasn't been a World Series rematch in consecutive years since 1977-78 when it was the Dodgers and Yankees.