New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks exited Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday (GameTracker) in the third inning with an apparent knee injury after he collided with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Both Hicks and Cabrera were in pursuit of a blooper off the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Hicks was replaced in left field by veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez. Hicks is set to get an MRI on his left knee.

Hicks, 33 years old, was making his second consecutive start after sitting out the first three games of the series. He hadn't yet recorded a hit, but he did draw a walk as part of a Yankees victory in Game 4. His inclusion in the lineup coincided with manager Aaron Boone's decision to replace shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa with Cabrera, who had emerged as the Yankees' best option in left field late in the year.

Indeed, Hicks had another dismal season at the plate this year. In 130 games, he batted .216/.330/.313 (86 OPS+) with eight home runs and 10 stolen bases (on 13 tries). Factor in his injury-shortened 2021 season, and he hasn't been an above-average producer at the plate since 2020. The Yankees signed Hicks to a seven-year extension worth $70 million prior to the 2019 season.

Hicks, despite having several years remaining on his deal, openly talked earlier this summer about his how it would be up to the Yankees if he returned next season. "I don't know. The Yankees are gonna have to make a decision and I'll wait for whatever happens. It's not really my call."

The winner of Game 5 between the Yankees and Guardians will advance to the League Championship Series where they'll face the Houston Astros for a World Series berth. The ALCS will begin on Wednesday, giving Hicks minimal time to recover if his injury proves to be of any significance.