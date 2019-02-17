Aaron Judge batting leadoff? Yankees' Aaron Boone will consider the lineup change in 2019
Judge has primarily hit second during his career
The first week of spring training tends to be boring. Position players haven't reported in full force, meaning most of the news trickling out concerns this or that pitcher's bullpen session. Spoiler: Most every pitcher looks good at this point.
Thankfully, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone enriched the discourse Sunday by floating an interesting idea: batting Aaron Judge leadoff against some left-handed pitchers.
On the one hand, Judge batting leadoff isn't revolutionary. He's hit second more than any other spot during his brief career, including 108 times last year. On the other, though, we're not too far removed from the days when managers prioritized speed at the top of the order over everything. Back then, it would've been hard to fathom the 6-foot-7 Judge getting leadoff assignments.
That isn't to say the idea is silly. Judge has elite on-base skills, and has reached base more than 42 percent of the time against southpaws in his career. He's a heady, defensible pick. At the same time, it seems Boone is leaning toward batting Aaron Hicks leadoff instead. That might be the optimal call, since it would leverage Judge's power by ensuring he bats with someone on base more frequently.
Still, Judge-at-leadoff is an intriguing wrinkle. That's all you can ask for in mid-February.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Harper talks heating up
Harper's market has finally 'intensified'
-
Rumors: Harper to PHI gaining traction?
Here's the latest MLB gossip as pitchers and catchers head to Florida and Arizona
-
Tebow: Turning down AAF was 'easy'
'Coach Spurrier keeps calling'
-
Henderson's Raiders plan nixed by A's
The Hall of Fame outfielder was a baseball and football star at Oakland Tech
-
Sabathia's case for the Hall of Fame
Sabathia has one season left to polish his Hall of Fame resume
-
Cardinals veteran: Strike may be coming
Frustration over the slowed-down free agent market continues to mount