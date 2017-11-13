Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger unanimously named league Rookies of the Year

Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are A.L. and N.L. Rookie of the Year, respectively

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Clay Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers have been named the Rookie of the Year in the American League and National League, respectively. Each won the award unanimously.

Both were considered the be slam-dunks to win the award, and Judge is a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award in the American League, as well. In the A.L., Andrew Benintendi finished second, with 23 second place votes and 6 third place votes, and Trey Mancini finished third. Also receiving votes were Matt Olson, Yuli Gurriel and Jordan Montgomery. In the N.L., Paul DeJong finished second in the balloting, with the Metroplex’s own Josh Bell finishing third. Rhys Hoskins, German Marquez, Manuel Margot, Kyle Freeland, Luis Castillo and Ian Happ also received votes.