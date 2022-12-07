Aaron Judge, the American League's reigning Most Valuable Player, returned to the New York Yankees on Wednesday morning, agreeing to a nine-year contract worth $360 million. Judge chose the Yankees over the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, who reportedly made a late run at him.

Judge's contract is, predictably enough, one of the largest in Major League Baseball history. Indeed, the $40 million average annual value establishes a new benchmark for position players. That record had previously belonged to Mike Trout ($35.54 million). Judge did not eclipse New York Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, each of whom has an AAV of $43.3 million annually, but he has plenty to celebrate. After all, this comes on the heels of him rejecting a seven-year offer worth around $213 million prior to the start of the season.

Here are the five richest contracts in MLB history, in terms of total value, according to Cot's Contracts, as well as the top five in terms of average annual value.

Largest contracts (total money) in MLB history

Mike Trout, Angels: $426.5 million (2019-30) Mookie Betts, Dodgers: $365 million (2021-32) Aaron Judge, Yankees: $360 million (2023-31) Francisco Lindor, Mets: $341 million (2022-31) Fernando Tatis, Padres: $340 million (2021-34)

Highest average annual value (AAV) in MLB history

Max Scherzer, Mets: $43.33 million (2022-24) Justin Verlander, Mets: $43.33 million (2023-24) Aaron Judge, Yankees: $40 million (2023-31) Jacob deGrom, Rangers: $37 million (2023-27) Gerrit Cole, Yankees: $36 million (2020-28)

It's worth noting that four of those five contracts have been signed in the past two offseasons. Indeed, Verlander, deGrom and Judge all signed within the past week.

Judge's blockbuster deal comes on the heels of an historic season. He homered 62 times, establishing new single-season home run records for both the AL and the Yankees. Roger Maris had previously held both records after launching 61 home runs during the 1961 season.