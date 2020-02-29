Aaron Judge dealing with pectoral discomfort, will undergo further tests Monday

The Yankees have already lost frontline starting pitcher Luis Severino for the season and slugger Giancarlo Stanton might not be ready to start the season. Now there's news that fellow slugger Aaron Judge is dealing with an injury as well.

Judge has felt some pain under his right pectoral muscle, per manager Aaron Boone (via Brandon Kuty). Judge has had an MRI that came back negative but he's going to have another one on Monday (via Erik Boland). There's discomfort when Judge swings a bat, per reports.

Judge, 27, hit .272/.381/.540 (143 OPS+) last season with 27 homers and 55 RBI, amassing 5.4 WAR. He only played in 102 games as he injured his oblique muscle early in the season that caused him to miss several weeks. He was held to 112 games in 2018 after breaking his wrist, too.

In Judge's one full season, 2017, he finished second in AL MVP voting after hitting .284/.422/.627 with 52 homers, 114 RBI and leading the AL with 128 runs, 127 walks and 8.1 WAR.

If Judge can stay healthy, it's reasonable to believe he'll again be one of the best players in baseball, but that's been a problem in the last two years and it might well be the case again in 2020 with what he's currently dealing with.

If the Yankees are to go without either Stanton or Judge for any length of time they'll be turning to the likes of Miguel Andujar, Clint Frazier, Mike Ford and/or Tyler Wade to fill the left field and designated hitter spots on any given day. They have depth, but full health for Stanton and Judge is one of the things that would make the Yankees the World Series favorites in the American League.