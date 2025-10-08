NEW YORK -- The Yankees are having a lot of problems with the Blue Jays in the ALDS, but Aaron Judge is not one of them. The MVP favorite hit a game-tying three-run home run off the left field pole Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium (GameTracker), helping the Yankees erase an early 6-1 deficit in Game 3.

This was Judge's first home run of the 2025 postseason and also his sixth career homer with his team facing elimination, tying Hall of Famer David Ortiz for the most in history.

Judge has been criticized, not unfairly, for a lack of postseason impact throughout his career. He entered 2025 as a .199/.313/.435 hitter in 57 career postseason games, numbers far below his immense regular-season production. Even with the Yankees facing elimination, Judge is getting the playoff monkey off his back this year. He is now 10 for 19 in New York's five games.

The Blue Jays again battered the Yankees' starting pitcher in Game 3. Carlos Rodón was tagged for six runs while recording only seven outs. In three ALDS games, New York's starters -- Luis Gil, Max Fried, Rodón -- combined to throw eight innings. The Yankees have been playing catch-up the entire series.

An inning after Judge tied Game 3, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his first home run of the postseason and Austin Wells drove in another run to give the Yankees an 8-6 lead. It is their first lead of the series. Toronto has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five.