Aaron Judge hit a home run in first career playoff game for the Yankees

The monster rookie year of the Yankees' star continues into the playoffs

 Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge closed his Rookie of the Year and possibly MVP season with a monster final month and that has carried over into the postseason. In the bottom of the fourth inning of Tuesday's Wild Card game against the Twins (GameTracker), Judge clubbed a line-drive home run into the front row in left field. It was a big blow, as it provided insurance. The two-run shot gave the Yankees a 7-4 lead.

Here it is: 

Judge's shot meant he's the third Yankees player to ever homer in his postseason debut after Elston Howard (Game 1, 1955 World Series) and Shane Spencer (Game 2, 1998 ALDS). 

According to the Yankees, this is the first time a Yankees rookie has hit a home run in the postseason since Hideki Matsui did so against the Marlins in Game 2 of the 2003 World Series. 

Judge hit .284/.422/.627 with 52 homers and 114 RBI as a rookie. He led the league in runs, home runs, walks and, yes, strikeouts. He's already become a household name in his first season. Now he's making noise in the playoffs for the Bronx Bombers. 

