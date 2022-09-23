Aaron Judge will take another swing at history on Friday night as the New York Yankees continue their series against the Boston Red Sox. Judge delivered his 60th home run of the season on Tuesday, moving within one of tying Roger Maris for the most in American League and Yankee single-season history.

Judge has already become one of six players with a 60-homer season. He's the first player to cross that threshold since Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa each did it in 2001. Judge is now in a tie with Babe Ruth for the second-most in Yankees and AL history, as well as the eighth-most overall. Judge nearly delivered No. 61 on Thursday night, hitting what turned out to be a long flyout in the late stages of a Yankees win.

Will Judge match or surpass Maris on Friday night? Here's how you can watch.

Yankees vs. Red Sox streaming info

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, Sept. 23

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+

(More info on why the game is not on a traditional TV broadcast here.)

MLB home run leaderboards

Judge enters Friday's game tied for eighth on the single-season MLB home run list and tied for second on the American League single-season home run list. Take a look:

Most single-season home runs, MLB

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

7. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T8. Aaron Judge, 60, 2022

T8. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

Most single-season home runs, American League

1. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T2. Aaron Judge, 60, 2022

T2. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T4. Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938

T4. Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932

6. Alex Rodriguez, 57, 2002

Scouting report

The Red Sox will start veteran southpaw Rich Hill on Friday night. He has a 4.70 ERA (89 ERA+) and a 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 23 starts. It's worth noting that Hill has averaged around 20 batters faced per start, suggesting he may well face Judge three times on Friday night.

Hill's pitch breakdown versus right-handed batters this season is reliant upon his four-seamer, his curveball, and his cutter. Those three pitches have combined for 92 percent of his overall offerings. Hill is particularly fond of his four-seamer and curveball, with the latter serving as his signature pitch.

It's worth noting that Hill has surrendered one home run for every nine innings pitched this season. That's one of his better rates in recent years.

Batter-versus-pitcher numbers have little predictive value, but they do make for a useful piece of trivia. In this case, Hill and Judge have squared off five times in their respective careers: Judge has two hits (one single, one double) in four at-bats. He was hit by a pitch in his other plate appearance.