Aaron Judge home runs: Tracking stats with Yankees slugger behind pace of his own American League HR record

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is pursuing the hallowed 60-home run mark for the second time in three seasons. Judge enters play on Wednesday with 51 home runs on the season, and the Yankees have 22 games remaining. This puts Judge -- who has not homered in nine games after going deep twice on Aug. 25 -- on pace to hit 59 home runs (technically 59.01) in 2024 and fall three home runs short of the record-setting 62 he hit in 2022. That nine-game homerless streak is his longest of the year.
Only Mark McGwire (twice) and Sammy Sosa (three times) have gotten to the 60-homer barrier multiple times. Judge's 62 is the American League record, breaking Roger Maris' 61. A weird quirk? The top six seasons all came on the National League side and the other three 60-homer seasons were completed by Yankees players.
Here's the list of 60-homer seasons in MLB history:
Judge followed up his 62-homer season with a torrid pace in 2023. Through 49 games last season, he had 19 homers. He was on pace to top 50 homers again, but he injured his big toe and had to settle for 37 home runs in 106 games and 367 at-bats (a 57-homer pace over a 162-game season).
This season, he started slow. Through 24 games, Judge was hitting .180/.315/.348 with three home runs. He then hit 29 in his next 61 games, though. He's now hit 12 home runs in 21 games in August and 19 in his last 36 games, including two longballs against the Rockies on Aug. 25. If he keeps up this kind of pace, Bonds' record could be in peril.
More likely, though, Judge looks to end up in the low 60s, which would be historic enough on its own.
Time to take 'drought' out of the quotation marks?
Judge's home run 'drought'
Aaron Judge has gone three whole games (and four whole days) without hitting a single home run. Despite a series against the Nationals without a dinger, Judge has still homered 10 times in his last 16 games. This three-game "drought" is in fact only the second time in August that he's gone three or more games without hitting a home run (Judge went six games without homering between Aug. 4-10).
Judge and the Yankees return home for Labor Day weekend where they'll face the Cardinals. Judge will see Cards right-hander Erick Fedde on Friday. He has never homered against him in eight plate appearances.
Judge's season special for more than the homers
Aaron Judge is likely going to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons this year. He is having another phenomenal year at the plate, and while the focus is on his home runs as he blows past the 50-homer mark once again, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa urges fans to look at other reasons how Judge is performing at the dish.
From Axisa: "Judge leads baseball in home runs, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, WAR, on and on we could go. He is on pace for 101 extra-base hits and 418 total bases. Only 15 times has a player recorded 100 extra-base hits in a season and only 29 times a player has reached 400 total bases. It's been done 13 times in the same season, and only four times in the last 76 years."
Aaron Judge is having an incredible power surge in August. The Yankees slugger has 12 home runs this month and is hitting .425/.558/.986 in 21 games this month. More impressively, he has seven home runs in his last six games.
That includes his two-homer showing on Sunday against the Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Judge's pair of longballs totaled more than 800 feet of distance. Take a look:
Judge is still technically behind his 2022 pace. He hit 52 homers in his first 129 games in 2022 vs. 51 homers this year. But if he keeps up his season-long pace, Judge will hit 63 HR and break his own American League record.
He'll be back at it tonight in Washington against the Nationals. The Nats are scheduled to start three left-handed starting pitchers this week against Judge in the Yankees.
