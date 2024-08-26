Aaron Judge home runs: Tracking stats with Yankees slugger on pace to break own American League HR record

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is pursuing the hallowed 60-home run mark for the second time in three seasons. Judge enters play Monday with 51 home runs on the season, and the Yankees have 31 games remaining. This puts Judge on pace to end up with 63 homers in 2024.
Only Mark McGwire (twice) and Sammy Sosa (three times) have gotten to the 60-homer barrier multiple times. Judge's 62 is the American League record, breaking Roger Maris' 61. A weird quirk? The top six seasons all came on the National League side and the other three 60-homer seasons were completed by Yankees players.
Here's the list of 60-homer seasons in MLB history:
Judge followed up his 62-homer season with a torrid pace in 2023. Through 49 games last season, he had 19 homers. He was on pace to top 50 homers again, but he injured his big toe and had to settle for 37 home runs in 106 games and 367 at-bats (a 57-homer pace over a 162-game season).
This season, he started slow. Through 24 games, Judge was hitting .180/.315/.348 with three home runs. He then hit 29 in his next 61 games, though. He's now hit 12 home runs in 21 games in August and 19 in his last 36 games, including two longballs against the Rockies on Aug. 25. If he keeps up this kind of pace, Bonds' record could be in peril.
More likely, though, Judge looks to end up in the low 60s, which would be historic enough on its own.
Aaron Judge is having an incredible power surge in August. The Yankees slugger has 12 home runs this month and is hitting .425/.558/.986 in 21 games this month. More impressively, he has seven home runs in his last six games.
That includes his two-homer showing on Sunday against the Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Judge's pair of longballs totaled more than 800 feet of distance. Take a look:
Judge is still technically behind his 2022 pace. He hit 52 homers in his first 129 games in 2022 vs. 51 homers this year. But if he keeps up his season-long pace, Judge will hit 63 HR and break his own American League record.
He'll be back at it tonight in Washington against the Nationals. The Nats are scheduled to start three left-handed starting pitchers this week against Judge in the Yankees.
