New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is expected to resume hitting off a tee in the coming days after being placed on the injured list on Saturday with a strained flexor strain, according to manager Aaron Boone.

"I think he's going to start hitting off the tee and some toss today or tomorrow," Boone said Tuesday during an appearance on the Talkin' Yankees podcast.

Boone had originally expressed optimism that Judge would be able to return after spending the mandated minimum of 10 days on the shelf. This would seem to align with that aspiration. Boone added that Judge will not resume throwing for between 10 and 15 days, which confirms that he'll serve in a designated hitter capacity upon his initial reentry. It's unclear as of now how long Judge will require before he can once again patrol the outfield.

"There's the feeling that if he just DH'd now, that he probably would not compromise his UCL," Boone said a few days back, according to ESPN. "Obviously, throwing would. That said, there is a gripping component to it and it's probably, obviously, not like the defensive side, but probably somewhat affecting him offensively, too."

MLB rumors: Mets, Astros in on Rays All-Star, Dodgers planning to keep rookie, NL contender eyeing O's slugger R.J. Anderson

Do note that the Yankees have ruled out the possibility of asking Judge to play first base upon his return, similar to how the Philadelphia Phillies deployed Bryce Harper following his own arm injury.

In 103 games prior to being deactivated, Judge had hit .342/.449/.771 with 37 home runs. At the time of his injury, he led the majors in the following notable statistical categories: OPS, OPS+, WAR, total bases, and hits. Judge, however, is no longer the favorite to win AL MVP honors. That title now belongs to Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who has 41 home runs this season and -125 MVP odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Judge, for what it's worth, currently has the second-best odds (-105)

Aaron Judge NYY • RF • #99 BA 0.342 R 90 HR 37 RBI 85 SB 6 View Profile

The Yankees, who entered Tuesday with a 57-49 record and a 5½-game deficit in the American League East, have attempted to help offset Judge's absence by acquiring two new hitters over the last few days: third baseman Ryan McMahon and utility infielder Amed Rosario.

It's to be seen what else the Yankees do between now and the trade deadline, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on July 31.