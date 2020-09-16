The Yankees have activated slugging outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list in advance of Wednesday night's key game against the Blue Jays. Judge, who hasn't played since Aug. 26 because of a calf injury, will be manning right field and batting second in Aaron Boone's lineup.

On the season, Judge has batted a highly productive .292/.343/.738 (186 OPS+) with nine home runs in 18 games. Judge originally went on the IL with a strained right calf on Aug. 14, but he returned for only game before suffering a recurrence of the injury. While Judge's career has been notable for injury concerns, he's a top-tier producer at the plate when healthy.

While the Yankees not so long ago were struggling and looking like one of the big disappointments of the abbreviated 2020 season, things are now looking up on multiple fronts. They come into Wednesday's game having won six in a row, and according to the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) they now have a 99.9 percent chance of making the postseason.

As well, they're back at full strength in the lineup. Judge is activated the day after the Yankees welcomed back Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela back from the IL, and DJ LeMahieu and Gleyer Torres are also healthy again. Soon, they'll trot out all nine regulars for the first time since early August. That's good timing for the Yanks, who have just 12 games left in the regular season before what they hope will be a deep playoff run.