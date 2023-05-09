The New York Yankees announced a series of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics, headlined by the reinstatement of outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list. Additionally, the Yankees placed rookie infielder Oswald Peraza on the injured list and recalled right-handed pitcher Greg Weissert from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Judge, 31, had not played since April 27 because of a hip injury. In 26 games before he went on the shelf, he'd hit .261/.352/.511 (137 OPS+) with six home runs and 14 runs batted in. Judge is, of course, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player Award recipient. Last season, he set new single-season franchise and league records for home runs, launching 61 over the course of 157 games. He re-signed with the Yankees over the winter, inking a nine-year deal worth $360 million.

The Yankees were hurting for Judge's bat. New York entered Tuesday with a 19-17 record on the season, good for last place in the American League East. What's more is they rank 23rd in the majors in runs scored. With Judge sidelined, the Yankees have resorted to playing Aaron Hicks and Oswald Cabrera in the corners; those two have a combined OPS+ -- as in, the sum -- of 74 this season. That is, to be kind, atrocious.

Peraza, 23, will miss time with a sprained right ankle. In 12 games so far this season, he's batted .188/.316/.219 (53 OPS+) with no home runs and two stolen bases. He entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports as the 41st best prospect in the minors. At the time, CBS Sports praised his contact chops, speed, and defensive ability.

Even with Judge back in tow, the Yankees are still without a number of key contributors. Fellow outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Josh Donaldson, and starters Carlos Rodón, Frankie Montas, and Luis Severino remain on the injured list with various maladies.