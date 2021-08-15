The New York Yankees blew a save against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night for the second time in three days. Unlike on Thursday, when the Yankees lost to the White Sox in the Field of Dreams Game, New York was able to pull out the victory on Saturday. New York can thank Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo, who had arguably his best game in pinstripes.

Judge went 2 for 4 on the evening, hitting his 26th home run and driving in a game-high four runs. It was Judge who broke the tie in the 10th inning, putting up the Yankees 5-4. Gallo, who also went 2 for 4 on the night, then delivered a two-run homer -- his second homer of the night -- giving the Yankees a 7-4 lead. The White Sox attempted to rally in their half of the 10th, loading the bases with one out and having Tim Anderson come to the dish with two outs, but New York held on for a 7-5 win.

Saturday represented Gallo's second multi-hit game with the Yankees in his 15th appearance with the club since being acquired from the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline. It also marked his fifth multi-homer game of the season and his first with New York; he'd previously homered just once in his first 62 trips to the plate with the Yankees.

The Yankees entered Saturday with a 63-52 record on the year, putting them 2 ½ games back of the Boston Red Sox for the American League's second wild-card spot. The Red Sox blew out the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon, meaning the Yankees didn't gain or lose ground.

The White Sox, for their part, are now 68-49 on the year. Their 11-game lead in the AL Central remains in place, all but guaranteeing they'll win their first division title since 2008.