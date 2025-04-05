New York Yankees slugger and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge on Friday homered for the sixth time in seven games this season, and in doing so he made franchise history.

First, here's his seventh-inning homer off a first-pitch sinker from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Tim Mayza:

That one went 403 feet to center, and Judge now has more homers this season than 10 entire teams. As for that bit of franchise history noted above, here it is:

As you can see, Judge is now tied with the luminous Babe Ruth for most home runs by a Yankee through his first 1,000 games with the franchise. Enviable company, that (to say the least). For Ruth, those 1,000 games spanned from 1920 -- not long after he was traded/sold by the Boston Red Sox in a transaction that altered the histories of two storied franchises -- through part of the 1927 season, when he went on to hit 60 home runs for the year. Judge, meantime, has been a Yankee for his entire career, which began at the highest level in 2016.

In the Yankees' 5-2 win over the Pirates in the Bronx, Judge went 1 for 5 with a walk, and on the season he's now slashing .379/.455/1.103. The Yankees with the win are now 5-2 in 2025 and in first place in the AL East.