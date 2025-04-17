New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge on Wednesday night bashed his first home run since April 4 and in doing so ended a 10-game homer-less streak and delivered the go-ahead run in an eventual 4-3 sweep-completing win over the visiting Kansas City Royals. Here's a look:

That was part of a perfect night for Judge, as he went 3 for 3 with that homer, a double, and a walk. The invocation of "homer-less streak" above might lead one to believe that the reigning American League MVP has endured a slow start to the 2025 season. That would be criminally incorrect.

Judge now has seven homers on the season, second only to Tyler Soderstrom's eight, and he now owns a sky-scraping slash line of .409/.519/.803. Yes, he's just 81 plate appearances into his season, but that's an absurd level of production even by Judge's already absurd standards. Indeed, it's one of the best starts ever:

When you're keeping company with the likes of Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, and Jimmie Foxx -- at least insofar as hitting the baseball is concerned -- you're doing something right. Judge, as it turns out, is doing something right.

Look at what Judge has done since the start of the 2022 season, and he's working on one of the great offensive peaks we've ever seen. Many were concerned about how he'd age in his thirties given his, well, hulking physical dimensions, but thus far he's been better than ever since that age-30 season of 2022. Coming into Wednesday night's action, he had a slash line of .307/.435/.676 since the start of 2022. As this game and all of 2025 to date has shown us, Judge is showing no signs of letting up.

Check back in another six weeks or so, and we'll know whether "Aaron Judge, .500 OBP" is a chase worth monitoring.