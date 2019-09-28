Aaron Judge says there is 'no better person to share' the rookie home run record with than Pete Alonso

Friday night, New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso smacked his 52nd home run of the season, tying Aaron Judge's rookie record. Judge set the record across town with the Yankees two years ago.

Here is Alonso's milestone blast:

"When I was rounding the bases I felt like a little kid, like a 7-year-old kid," Alonso told reporters, including Mike Puma of the New York Post, following the game. "I was just kind of overcome with pure joy and emotion. I can't think of a happier time in my life playing baseball. That's what dreams for me are made of. It's unbelievable that it happened."

Alonso called the rookie home run record chase a "friendly competition" and said it is "a great thing for the city" to have two stars like himself and Judge.

When word got to Judge later Friday night that Alonso tied his rookie home run record, the Yankees slugger was effusive with his praise. From Dan Martin of the New York Post:

"There's no better person to share it with,'' Judge said after Alonso hit 52, the mark Judge set just two years ago. "He's eventually going to break it. I know that, for sure." And Judge is excited to hand over the title. "There's no better person to represent not only the Mets, but also the City of New York,'' Judge said after sitting out the Yankees' 14-7 win over the Rangers at Globe Life Park. "He's going to do special things over his long career. It's the first of many records he's going to break."

Alonso said he'd like to have dinner with Judge at some point -- "I've got this one covered, but he's got the next one," Judge joked about picking up the tab -- and this seems like a genuine, respectful record chase. Some players are protective of their records. That doesn't appear to be the case here. Judge is pulling for Alonso to hit No. 53 this weekend.

The Mets have two games remaining this season. Alonso will face Braves starters Mike Foltynewicz and Mike Soroka this weekend, plus likely a slew of September call-up relievers as Atlanta gets their postseason pitching staff in order.

Prior to Judge, Mark McGwire held the rookie record with 49 home runs for the 1987 Athletics.