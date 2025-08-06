This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

AARON JUDGE AND THE NEW YORK YANKEES

Yankees fans can, officially, breathe a sign of relief. Star slugger Aaron Judge is set to return after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list with a flexor strain. Previous tests showed that the UCL was still in tact, which means that Judge avoided a serious procedure like Tommy John surgery, but it's still a good sign that he's ready to get back on the diamond after such a brief stint.

It's especially good for the Yankees, who have lost their last four games in a row without Judge in the lineup. There's no doubt that Judge will slot right back into the batting order, but the tricky part for New York is deciding where, exactly, to play him. Though the elbow impingement doesn't seem serious, and Judge wasn't gone for too long, it still seems prudent to put Judge at DH as he eases back into a full workload.

As Mike Axisa points out, though, the Yankees already have Giancarlo Stanton at DH, and he's been heating up lately. He also hasn't played the field since Sept. 14, 2023. That might not stop the Yankees from putting Stanton into the outfield until Judge is back up to full speed.

Axisa: "Despite that, the Yankees have discussed playing Stanton in the outfield as a way to keep his bat in the lineup while Judge is limited to DH. Stanton started taking fly balls and doing outfield work last week. [Manager Aaron] Boone indicated the earliest Stanton would play the outfield is on the club's upcoming homestand, which begins Friday."

For Judge, personally, it does not seem as if the IL stint set him back in his quest to repeat as American League MVP. Judge still leads all MLB players in WAR:

Crisis averted, for all parties.

😨 And not such a good morning for ...

CAITLIN CLARK

Caitlin Clark missed an eighth straight game Tuesday night when the Fever took on (and were defeated by) the Sparks. Coach Stephanie White recently said that there's "no timetable" for Clark's return to the court, and Indiana is taking a cautious approach given Clark's various injury struggles this season.

May 26: Clark is diagnosed with a left quad strain and missed five games

Clark is diagnosed with a left quad strain and missed five games June 24: Clark sustained a right groin injury and was out for two weeks

Clark sustained a right groin injury and was out for two weeks July 15: Clark injured her left groin injury and has been out for eight games

CBS Sports' Jack Maloney noted that the injuries have clearly limited Clark when she's able to play:

Maloney: "Clark has been limited to 13 games this season, and while she's put up solid counting stats -- 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists -- she has been mired in a dreadful shooting slump. Her shooting splits are down across the board, and she's at 36.7% from the field, including 27.9% from 3-point range. Notably, she is just 2 of 35 from behind the arc on the road."

There is a silver lining in the ongoing saga: Indiana had been on a bit of a hot streak, even without Clark on the floor. The Fever recently checked in at No. 3 in Maloney's WNBA Power Rankings after winning five straight before Tuesday night's loss in Los Angeles.

😧 Micah Parsons' contract situation takes another turn

There seems to be a new -- and particularly negative -- update to the ongoing contract talks between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys. The negotiations hit a fever pitch last Friday when Parsons took to social media to express his displeasure with the franchise and his desire to be traded.

Parsons has been around the team since requesting his trade, but he has not been practicing and he did not participate in Dallas' joint practice with the Rams on Tuesday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters, including CBS Sports' Garrett Podell, that he has not spoken with Parsons since the star edge rusher asked for a trade.

Jones also wasn't sure that the issue will be resolved by Week 1, which means that Parsons could miss Dallas' season opener against the Eagles.

"No, absolutely not. A big part of that is his decision," Jones said when asked about his confidence level that Parsons will be available Week 1. "How would I know that? I'm just saying. No, but I'm urgent."

⚽ Spirit surging in NWSL Power Rankings with Trinity Rodman back

Spirit forward Trinity Rodman returned to the pitch Aug. 3 after missing over four months while recovering from a back injury. She came in as a late-game sub against the Thorns and scored a crucial game-winning goal in stoppage time to propel Washington to its third win in five games.

Rodman's return also has the Spirit poised to move up in Sandra Herrera's NWSL Power Rankings after checking in at No. 2 Tuesday:

Herrera: "Trinity Rodman couldn't be more back if there was some sort of hidden time-shifting tunnel in the Spirit locker room. The winger made a triumphant return to the pitch after a four-month absence and scored in her comeback, helping Washington secure a win. With more Spirit players getting back into form with Croix Bethune and Hal Herfshfelt in the mix, new head coach Adrian Gonzalez could have a deep roster to work with down the stretch."

The Spirit's next test comes on Saturday against Gotham FC, which landed at No. 8 in Herrera's Power Rankings.

🏀 Why a Giannis Antetokounmpo might not happen ... for now, at least

For months now, rumors have swirled that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will request a trade. The limbo logjam seemed like it might be lifted after it was reported that Antetokounmpo was unhappy with Milwaukee's decision to waive Damian Lillard so it could sign Myles Turner. So will anything actually happen at this point?

While it's certainly possible, it is not probable. Sam Quinn explains that there's nothing technically stopping Antetokounmpo from requesting a trade, but his list of potential suitors could be limited this deep into the offseason.

Quinn: "June, or depending on circumstances, early July, is usually the easiest time to make a major trade. It's when rosters are at their most flexible. That's true in a literal sense, as roster size limits are increased to 20, but it's also true in a functional one. Teams haven't committed resources yet. They haven't signed their mid-level and minimum-salary free agents. They haven't brought back their own players on expired deals. They haven't committed the players that they do have under contract to separate trades yet, and they're set up to build around whatever players they actually have traded for."

Quinn notes that February is another ideal time to make a trade but, for those that haven't checked their calendars lately, February is still six months away. So, for now, all the noise surrounding an Antetokounmpo trade is just that -- noise.

