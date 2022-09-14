Happy Wednesday everyone! Hope you're doing well.

THE LAS VEGAS ACES...

The Las Vegas Aces got their league-leading offense back on track, and they're now one win away from their first WNBA title after an 85-71 win over the Sun in Tuesday's Game 2.

League MVP A'ja Wilson (26 points, 10 rebounds), Chelsea Gray (21 points) and Kelsey Plum (20 points) led the way.

It's the second time in WNBA Finals history that three players from the same team have scored 20-plus points in the same game.

Courtney Williams scored a team-high 18 points for Connecticut.

No team facing an 0-2 series deficit has ever come back to win a best-of-5 series in WNBA history (0-15). The Sun will try to change that as the series shifts to Connecticut for the next two contests. Game 3 is tomorrow.

... AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO AARON JUDGE

Facing Aaron Judge was the ultimate lose-lose situation for the Red Sox on Tuesday. When they pitched to him, he made them pay. When they avoided him, his teammates made him pay.

Judge hammered home runs number 56 and 57 of the season and was a key part of a three-run 10th inning as the Yankees beat the Red Sox, 7-6.

It's Judge's 10th multi-home run game this season . Only Hank Greenberg (11 in 1938) has had more in a season in American League history. Both home runs tied the game.

Judge is now just five home runs shy of the American League record (61 by Roger Maris in 1961).

(61 by in 1961). In the 10th inning, the Red Sox, apparently tired of giving up home runs to Judge, intentionally walked him. Two batters later, Gleyber Torres came through with a bases-clearing double. It's the Yankees' first extra-inning road win this season (now 1-5).

Robert Sarver banned one year, fined $10M for inappropriate workplace conduct 🏀

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver has been suspended from the NBA for one year and fined $10 million following an independent investigation into his inappropriate workplace conduct. Per the NBA, the investigation included interviews with over 320 people and examination of over 80,000 documents, including emails, text messages and videos.

The conclusion: Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies." Among the findings...

Sarver used the N-word on multiple occasions when recounting comments made by others, even after he was told not to.

when recounting comments made by others, even after he was told not to. Sarver made "many sex-related comments," including ones regarding female employees' and other women's physical appearance. He created a work environment that was inequitable toward female employees .

including ones regarding female employees' and other women's physical appearance. He created . Sarver "engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees, including by yelling and cursing at them."

of employees, including by yelling and cursing at them." Several other Suns employees engaged in inappropriate workplace conduct and "the Suns' Human Resources function was historically ineffective."



Sarver, who must complete a training program regarding conduct in the workplace, released a statement that in part said, "While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA's report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees."

The proceeds of Sarver's $10 million fine -- the maximum allowed by the NBA -- will go to organizations that address race- and gender-based issues both in and outside of the workplace.

NFL Power Rankings, plus one thing we learned about each team 🏈

The opening week of the NFL season has come and gone, and it was one of the best we've seen in a long time. There were seven games decided by one score (including one tie), most for a Week 1 in league history. There were plenty of duds, too, but overall it was really exciting -- and a great way to lead into our first in-season Power Rankings from NFL expert Pete Prisco, who reminds us not to overreact.

Still, that didn't stop him from moving the Cowboys down a whopping nine spots from 15th to 24th.

Prisco: "With Dak Prescott now down for what looks like 6-8 weeks because of a thumb injury, the Cowboys are in big trouble. They looked terrible on offense with him, so now what will things look like with Cooper Rush?"

The answer to that question is probably "not very good," and even though Prescott won't go on IR, his absence comes at a particularly inopportune time. The Cowboys' next five games include three crucial NFC East battles as well as matchups against each of last year's Super Bowl participants, the Bengals (this weekend) and the Rams (Oct. 9). As for the teams on the other end of the spectrum, here's the top five.

1. Bills (prev: 1)

2. Chiefs (prev: 3)

3. Buccaneers (prev: 7)

4. Eagles (prev: 8)

5. Chargers (prev: 9)

The Ravens, meanwhile, were the biggest risers, going from 15th to eighth, and in their 24-9 thumping of the Jets, we learned a big thing about Lamar Jackson, writes NFL guru Jeff Kerr.

Kerr: "Lamar Jackson can pass -- Jackson rushed for just 17 yards and the Ravens had their fewest rushing yards in a game (63) since Jackson became the starting quarterback, yet he still threw for three touchdowns and finished with a 98.3 passer rating. ... With no J.K. Dobbins and the Jets taking away Jackson's ability to scramble for a big gain, Jackson relied on his MVP arm to win the game. Contrary to popular belief, Jackson can throw the football. This offense is tailor made for him to toss a lot of touchdowns."

For Pete's full Power Rankings, click here, and for Jeff's column on one thing we learned about every team, click here.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2: Bayern tops Barcelona, plus previewing today's action ⚽

The most hyped match of Tuesday's Champions League action turned out to be a frustrating dud for one of the world's best players. Behind goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane just four minutes apart early in the second half, Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 2-0 as former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski struggled against his former club.

It was a big letdown on a big stage, writes soccer expert Roger Gonzalez.

Gonzalez: "This was one of those games to forget. ... Lewandowski had seven shots in the game, the most he's had in a match for Barca. But four of those were blocked and just two were on frame. Perhaps what was his best chance, coming in the first half, saw him lift a golden opportunity over the crossbar from inside the box. He also then had a back-post header denied by Manuel Neuer that looked like a sure goal."

As for the rest of the action...

Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1, a much-needed win for the Reds

beat 2-1, Sporting CP beat Tottenham 2-0.

beat 2-0. Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen 2-0.

beat 2-0. Bayer Leverkusen beat Atlético Madrid 2-0.

beat 2-0. Club Brugge beat Porto 4-0.

beat 4-0. Eintracht Frankfurt beat Olympique Marseille 1-0.

There are nine more matches today, including another star striker vs. his former team in Manchester City's Erling Haaland against Borussia Dortmund. You can see the schedule and expert picks here and, of course, stream all games on Paramount+.

