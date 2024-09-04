Globe Life FIeld will not be replacing a commemorative plaque left at the site of Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run of the 2022 season after repeated thefts, according to New York Yankees announcer Justin Shackil. The plaque, which had been left to honor Judge breaking the American League record for home runs in a single season two years ago, had been stolen once before being replaced and stolen again.

After Judge's historic homer in the first inning on Oct. 4, 2022 to surpass Roger Maris' AL record that had stood since 1961, Globe Life FIeld -- home of the Texas Rangers -- had placed a plaque on the elevated concrete near where the ball landed in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3. The plaque made direct reference to Judge's record-setting home run, which had come off the Rangers' Jesus Tinoco.

Following multiple thefts, some adhesive material is all that is left to remind visiting fans of the site of Judge's milestone homer.

Judge entered the Yankees' tilt against the Rangers needing 12 more home runs to break his existing record of 62 from the 2022 season, but his bat going cold over the last eight games has coincided with the Bronx Bombers going into another slump that has cost them the AL East lead. The Yankees lost 7-4 to the Rangers on Tuesday after blowing a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning before a walk-off grand slam by Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford.