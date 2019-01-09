ACTUAL BASEBALL HIGHLIGHT: Willians Astudillo admires clutch winter ball postseason home run
In the cold of winter we bring you important home run coverage
The free agent market is frigid and the boys of summer are still five weeks away from the opening of spring training. Baseball is inching closer yet it never felt so far away.
On this random January evening, we bring you an important bat flip update from Venezuela. In a Venezuelan Winter League playoff game (box score), Twins utility man () Willians Astudillo cranked a clutch eighth inning go-ahead home run against former big leaguer Deolis Guerra, and my goodness, did he admire it. Revel in its glory:
Ah yes, that's the good stuff. Positively Adrian Beltre-esque. Makes me long for baseball.
I am compelled to note that, in Latin America, such home run shenanigans are encouraged. There are no hard feelings, no incessant commentary about playing the game the right way. It's just baseball. It's just fun.
Astudillo, by the way, authored a .316/.360/.481 batting line with eight home runs in 55 winter ball regular season games. He struck out four times in 236 plate appearances.
