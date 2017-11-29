Adam Dunn elected to Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame

Welcome to the club, Big Donkey!

Over eight seasons, Adam Dunn clobbered the fourth most career dingers in Cincinnati Reds history, posting an even .900 OPS during that time. Technically speaking, he hit 270 homers while sporting a Reds uniform, though there’s some contention that the total is actually just 269 at the moment since one of the ones he hit has never actually returned to solid ground from orbit.

You know the one.

For his efforts, Dunner was voted into the Reds Hall of Fame on Wednesday, as a complicated cadre of local media, fans, and former players pooled their votes in his favor, The Enquirer’s Zach Buchanan reported. The team announced the results earlier today.

Dunn, the Reds 2nd round pick from the 1998 MLB Draft, won the voting over the likes of Aaron Boone, Reggie Sanders, Danny Graves, Scott Rolen, and John Franco, all of whom should probably already be in the dang team HoF. Of course, before the actual ceremony to honor Dunn in late July, there’s a chance another former Red may be honored, as the Veteran’s Committee has yet to put vote to paper on their class of potential inductees.

Congrats to Adam. One can only hope there’ll be a recliner for him at the induction ceremony.

