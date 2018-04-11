Adam Eaton will likely be placed on DL with leg injury, but fortunately his knee is OK

Nationals left fielder Adam Eaton appears to be headed for the disabled list, but it's not terrible news. Remember, Eaton missed most of last season after tearing his ACL. This time around, the issue is simply a bone bruise in his ankle.

After Tuesday's win by the Nationals, Eaton told reporters he'll likely need a DL stint but he doesn't expect it to be a long one.

Adam Eaton expects to go on the DL to let his bone bruise heal, but doesn’t expect to be out too long. Maybe rest seven days, then build up. Will use this as a chance to further strengthen his leg. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) April 11, 2018

The issue for Eaton surfaced last week. He hasn't played since April 8, so the Nationals could make the disabled list move retroactive to April 9 and have Eaton back as quickly as 10 days from that point.

Eaton, 29, is off to a scorching hot start to the season as he returns from knee surgery. He's hitting .345/.424/.655 with three doubles, two homers, five RBI and 10 runs in just eight games.

With Eaton down, Brian Goodwin will likely continue to start in left field and lead off, just as he did Tuesday.

The Nationals are also currently without second baseman Daniel Murphy (recovering from knee surgery) and catcher Matt Wieters (strained oblique), so the offensive depth is being tested here in the early-going.