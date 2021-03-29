The Philadelphia Phillies on Monday made an important roster decision in advance of Opening Day as they sent veteran outfielder Odubel Herrera to the alternate site. In turn, that means Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn will make the active roster to start the season, and they'll likely form a platoon in center field.

During Grapefruit League play, Haseley was one of the Phillies' most productive hitters, while Herrera generally struggled. Haseley, 24, has an OPS+ of 88 across parts of two seasons with the Phillies with more than 750 defensive innings in center field. A former No. 8 overall pick out of the University of Virginia, Haseley was generally regarded as a top-100 overall prospect going into the 2018 season. The switch-hitting Quinn has been much more effective from the right side over the course of his career, which means he'd pair well with the left-handed batting Haseley.

As for Herrera, the Phillies designated him for assignment in January of last year, which was pursuant to his suspension for all of the 2019 season under MLB's domestic violence policy. Herrera was arrested in Atlantic City in May of 2019 on suspicion of domestic violence. The simple assault charge against him was dropped, but MLB still determined a suspension was in order. Herrera is now 29 and hasn't produced at an above-average level since 2017.

The Phillies, however, are still giving him an opportunity to revive his career at the alternate site. In the meantime, though, they'll turn to a patchwork arrangement in center field as they attempt to contend in the tough NL East.