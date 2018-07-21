Adam Jones and Chris Davis get stuck in an elevator after Orioles' walk-off loss

Because enough things aren't going wrong for the O's this season

Apparently a walk-off loss and a 115-loss pace weren't bad enough for the Orioles.

Friday night, after getting walked off by Aledmys Diaz and the Blue Jays (TOR 8, BAL 7), O's players Adam Jones and Chris Davis got stuck in an elevator at the team hotel in Toronto. Eventually the fire department pried the doors open and everyone was able to climb out.

Jones documented the elevator adventure with an Instagram story:

"That was awesome. I was close to taking off my shirt (because it was so hot)," wrote Jones. "Whoever is sending these 'please be safe, I'm glad you're OK messages,' come on I'm stuck on an elevator, I'm not stuck on an airplane"

Only 64 more games to go this season, Orioles fans.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

