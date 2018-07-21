Adam Jones and Chris Davis get stuck in an elevator after Orioles' walk-off loss

Apparently a walk-off loss and a 115-loss pace weren't bad enough for the Orioles.

Friday night, after getting walked off by Aledmys Diaz and the Blue Jays (TOR 8, BAL 7), O's players Adam Jones and Chris Davis got stuck in an elevator at the team hotel in Toronto. Eventually the fire department pried the doors open and everyone was able to climb out.

Jones documented the elevator adventure with an Instagram story:

Some of the Orioles were just stuck in a freight elevator for half an hour and had to get out like this.



I feel bad for Baltimore but this season is tremendous content. pic.twitter.com/IjnBntDgp5 — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) July 21, 2018

"That was awesome. I was close to taking off my shirt (because it was so hot)," wrote Jones. "Whoever is sending these 'please be safe, I'm glad you're OK messages,' come on I'm stuck on an elevator, I'm not stuck on an airplane"

Only 64 more games to go this season, Orioles fans.