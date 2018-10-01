Adam Jones honored by Orioles in what could have been his last game played in Baltimore

On Sunday, outfielder Adam Jones likely played his final game as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. Jones, age 33 and showing some signs of decline, is a pending free agent, and Orioles, who are now in rebuilding mode, likely won't make an effort to re-sign him.

Jones has spent 11 seasons in an Orioles uniform, and besides being a five-time All-Star on their watch, he was the face of the baseball renaissance in Baltimore -- a renaissance that saw them make three trips to the postseason. As well, Jones is widely regarded as a peerless teammate, clubhouse leader, and community presence.

Even as the Orioles got set to put the finishing touches on a 115-loss season, the enthusiasm for Jones in Baltimore was readily apparent:

And the team arranged for Jones to have the spotlight for just a moment before first pitch:

Jones received ovations throughout the course of the O's in over the champion Astros on Sunday, and he once again had a moment to himself when manager Buck Showalter lifted him from the game in the ninth so the fans could hail him one last time:

Jones will no doubt be remembered as one of the great Orioles in franchise history, and even that lofty designation doesn't fully impart how much Baltimore loves and will always love the stalwart outfielder.